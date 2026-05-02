The Convocation Unscripted

The Convocation Unscripted

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Helen Jennings's avatar
Helen Jennings
3d

Wonderful conversation. Thank you!

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DrJWinston's avatar
DrJWinston
3d

There are many excellent pieces in this discussion but the one that sticks out to me so significantly is "This is not about defending religious freedom, it’s about reframing power as persecution." This is at the heart of the current strategy of culture wars. Going back to the birther conspiracy directed against former President Obama in the first decade of the century, Trump and his supporters, including his Supreme Court partners, have consistently turned definitions upside down. It's fascinating to hear someone accuse their opponents of persecuting Christians when they have actively attacked Pope Leo XIV, American Catholics, and many Christians who hold a biblical view of care for the poor and the outsider, including many immigrants who are themselves people of faith. And the misuse of institutional power in the form of the racist attempt to take away voting rights for people of color, many who are also Christian, flies in the face of their lies.

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