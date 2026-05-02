“Anti-Christian Bias” and the War on Voting Rights
How claims of persecution are being used to dismantle protections for democracy
The White House released a report on so-called “anti-Christian bias.” But who counts as Christian in these claims?
Diana, Kristin, and Jemar discuss how this regime is narrowing the definition of Christianity to a particular ideological and political express, while positioning that version as under threat.
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This is not about defending religious freedom, it’s about reframing power as persecution.
Then we turn to the Voting Rights Act and how the latest decision from the conservative majority on the Supreme Court renders it all but a dead letter law.
The justices’ claim to colorblindness actually ignores the historical conditions that made an intervention like the VRA necessary in the first place. The ruling is part of a pattern on the far-right to view structures built to address racial inequality as unfair while leaving the inequalities themselves in place.
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Wonderful conversation. Thank you!
There are many excellent pieces in this discussion but the one that sticks out to me so significantly is "This is not about defending religious freedom, it’s about reframing power as persecution." This is at the heart of the current strategy of culture wars. Going back to the birther conspiracy directed against former President Obama in the first decade of the century, Trump and his supporters, including his Supreme Court partners, have consistently turned definitions upside down. It's fascinating to hear someone accuse their opponents of persecuting Christians when they have actively attacked Pope Leo XIV, American Catholics, and many Christians who hold a biblical view of care for the poor and the outsider, including many immigrants who are themselves people of faith. And the misuse of institutional power in the form of the racist attempt to take away voting rights for people of color, many who are also Christian, flies in the face of their lies.