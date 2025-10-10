Thanks for the more than 400 of you who registered to join us at our latest Convocation+LIVE event, which we typically do on the first Thursday of the month (we’re a week late this month due to scheduling complications). If you missed it, we’ve included the recording below.

This week, we discuss the shameful Christian celebration of ICE brutality and violence in the wake of ICE agents shooting Rev. David Black, pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Chicago, in the head with pepper balls—while he was praying and inviting ICE officers to repent of their complicity in violence. We noted that the Department of Homeland Security has explicitly been combining Bible verses and Christian imagery with violent imagery and memes, part of a dangerous broader trend within evangelical circles to turn Christianity away from love and empathy and toward violence. We also spent 30 minutes responding to a wide range of questions from those of you who attended the live webinar.

Thanks to all for tuning in. And if you missed it, we hope you’ll join us on November 6 for our next Convocation+LIVE event.

