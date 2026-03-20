The Convocation Unscripted

The Convocation Unscripted

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Charles Meadows's avatar
Charles Meadows
4d

Great SAVE discussion. I've been posting about this for months. The degree of misinformation floating around about this in newsmax-land is distressing.

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Lori Z.'s avatar
Lori Z.
4d

Great show today, despite the topics! Diana thank you for the tip on Illustrated Ministry! Great website and resources. Many thanks to all for today.

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