Christian Nationalism is All About Hierarchy
Plus the latest from Jemar, Kristin, Diana, and Robby
On this episode, we discussed the deep logic of white Christian nationalism. It’s all about protecting the hierarchy: men over women, white people over all people of color, straight people over LGBTQ people (when they are even acknowledged at all). So this week, when we saw Doug Wilson—who has been an apologist for white Confederate slave-owning society and an advocate of stripping the right to vote for women—invited by Pete Hegseth to preach at an explicitly Christian worship service at the Pentagon, we were disturbed but not surprised. It’s all about defending the hierarchy. Robby unpacked a major new PRRI survey on Christian nationalism, which demonstrate how strongly these views are correlated to denials of systemic racism, patriarchal gender roles, anti-LGBTQ attitudes, and anti-immigrant attitudes. We wrapped with an appreciation for the life and witness of Jesse Jackson Jr., who died this week. Jemar shared his personal experience meeting Jackson and described his vision of a rainbow coalition that contrasted with white Christian nationalism.
Well said, again. Thank you all. May your voices be amplified!
Kristin, thank you for sharing your travel schedule for the upcoming week! I had no idea that you would be so close to my neck of the woods, so as soon as this video ended, I immediately registered to attend your lecture at IU. I’m thrilled to get to hear your presentation in person!