Don Plummer
4d

Robbie, you asked Why Minneapolis? Another reason is the large Somali American community there. You know how Trump has attacked the Somalis verbally, using the ugliest possible language. Despite the fact that most of the Somali population in the US (and my city, Columbus, Ohio, has the second largest Somali population in the US, after the Twin Cities) are US citizens, I believe Stephen Miller and the white nationalists want to engage in some ethnic cleansing. Trump has said they don't belong here and that he doesn't want them here. So that's another big reason why they picked the Twin Cities for their ICE occupation.

Thank you for your discussion of the civil rights activists trying to attend the Jackson churches. I only knew of the visits in Birmingham that same year in April, especially the one on Easter Sunday at the First Baptist Church, where the church staff actually welcomed the visitors and, after the service, the Rev. Earl Stallings shook the hand of one outside the church. (The goodwill didn’t last of course; segregationist members of the congregation made things difficult for him afterwards.)

2 replies by Robert P. Jones and others
Greg Bee
4d

Fantastic episode. Thank you so much for the shared journey and camaraderie. Right there with you on the "sighs," too. All day long and into the night.

