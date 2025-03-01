In this episode of The Convocation Unscripted, Diana, Jemar, and Kristin (minus Robby who was traveling), start by talking about a screening of the “God & Country” documentary that Jemar attended and the ongoing relevance of the film’s themes.

It is eery and dispiriting just how accurate the commentary was!

Then we talk about the AI-generated video about Gaza that Trump shared. Plenty of us were speechless when we first watched it, but somehow we found lots of words on this episode to condemn this very serious dystopian fantasy.

Lastly, we break down Jeff Bezos' interpretation of "free speech" at the Washington Post opinion section.

But we end on an empowering note on how not to lose your humanity from our friend Kelly Brown Douglas.

