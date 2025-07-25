The Convocation

The Convocation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hope's avatar
Hope
4d

Thank you for addressing the various abuses from white supremacy within the U.S. and its foreign policy. I respect your giving voice to the victims and the oppressed who have been disregarded for years! The victims are often blamed--the children, minors, and Palestinians in Gaza (as well as increased violence against Palestinians in the West Bank too.)

The U.S. and White Christianity have repeatedly chosen white supremacy--with pedophiles. I think of Christa Brown's book, "Baptistland" and Substack newsletter "In Solidarity" calling out the Southern Baptist Convention as well as Dr. Kristin Kobes Du Mez' last chapter of "Jesus and John Wayne."

While there's so much horrible stuff, your truth-telling with lament is powerful for greater understanding, remembering history, countering false narratives, and continuing peaceful resistance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Robert P. Jones
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture