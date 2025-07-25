Dear Convocation readers,

Thanks for your patience as we’ve been juggling summer vacation schedules. But we’re now back with two new episodes. The first one below was recorded just yesterday, the second one two weeks ago. We should now be back on our normal weekly schedule. Thanks so much for reading and listening!

In solidarity-

Robby, Diana, Jemar, and Kristin

Epstein and QAnon, White Supremacists Memes at DHS, Hunger in Gaza

This week, Robby, Diana, and Jemar talk about the ongoing revelations about President Trump’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein, and the ways Trump’s previous encouragement of QAnon conspiracy theories is now coming back to bite him. Nearly half of Republicans who most trust far-right news are QAnon believers, according to PRRI data, and this group isn’t letting the story go. We also discuss the blatantly white supremacist memes that are being posted by the Department of Homeland Security on its official social media channels—featuring white settler colonists with messages like “Remember your homeland’s heritage.” The conversation concluded with discussions about the dire food shortage in Gaza and the children we are seeing starve before our eyes. Jemar emphasizing the importance of Christian engagement and action, and pointed to an upcoming conference, Church at the Crossroads, scheduled for September 11-13, which aims to engage American Christians in addressing the crisis and promoting justice.

Links:

PRRI: Recent data on QAnon Believers

The Guardian: Article featuring images of DHS propaganda

Church at the Crossroads conference information

Share

When the Warnings Come True: The Big Beautiful Bill, ICE Funding

In this deeply personal episode of The Convocation Unscripted, Jemar, Kristin, and Diana reflect on the emotional toll of studying and speaking out on faith, politics, and power in America. As cultural crises mount, they explore the personal and professional exhaustion that comes from repeatedly warning of societal dangers—only to watch them unfold. Together, they ask: What does it mean to persist as public voices of conscience? How do we process the discouragement that comes with being right too soon? And where might we find resilience in the face of recurring injustice?

Share