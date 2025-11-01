In this week’s episode, we take a detour from our typical gloom and doom covering current events, and celebrate one of our own.

Diana Butler Bass is set to publish her latest (12th!) book on November 4.

It’s titled, A Beautiful Year: 52 Meditations on Faith, Wisdom, and Perseverance.

The devotional guide explores the rhythms of faith, beauty, and resistance through

Our conversation with Diana unfolds into a rich reflection on how the Christian liturgical calendar offers an alternative story to the rise of Christian nationalism.

Diana unpacks how sacred time can reorient us toward love, peace, and wonder in an age that prizes power and productivity.

If you’ve ever longed for a more grounded, grace-filled way to move through the year, this is the book to start with.

A Beautiful Year releases November 4—be sure to grab your copy during its first week and join a growing community rediscovering the beauty of sacred time.

Share a note of encouragement and gratitude to Diana on the occasion of publisher her twelfth book!

Leave a comment

Be sure to subscribe to our individual publications. Our latest articles are found below…