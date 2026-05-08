The Convocation Unscripted

The Convocation Unscripted

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Lori Z.'s avatar
Lori Z.
1d

Great conversation yesterday! Reassure Jemar we'll do our best to hit that 30 questions next month! Thank you all for your hard work.

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Mike Dean's avatar
Mike Dean
1d

Sounded like those whose ancestors stoned the prophets, and they claim that they would not done the same in those days..

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