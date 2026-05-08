Gerrymandering Our Way Back to Jim Crow
Plus the latest writing from The Convocation Unscripted team.
Thanks for the more than 200 of you who joined us for our TCU+LIVE webinar last night. As a reminder, we hold these live sessions, where we take your questions, at 5pm ET on the first Thursday of each month. If you missed the lively conversation, we’ve got the recording below.
In this live episode, we talk about the hollowing out of the Voting Rights Act that the U.S. Supreme Court has accomplished with its recent LOUISIANA v. CALLAIS ET AL. ruling. The court’s conservative majority found that the Louisiana district represented by Democrat Cleo Fields relied too heavily on race. In its wake, a number of southern states with white Republican-dominated legislatures have raced to redraw their electoral maps to further dilute the power of African American voters. We talk about the perfect storm of the erasure of history, faulty logic, and gaslighting that is turning the clock back on voting rights for Black Americans and what we can do in response. And we took viewers questions on a wide range of topics in the last half of the show.
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The Latest from Team TCU
How You Can Support Our Work
Many of you have asked how you can support our work, especially in these challenging days. One of the best ways you can support our work is by buying our books—especially pre-ordering new books (Kristin and Robby both have books coming out in September).
You can order books from The Convocation Unscripted podcast team at a curated bookshelf on Bookshop.com. (Note: If you purchase from the links below, a portion of your purchase goes to support this newsletter).
Here’s the latest book from each of us:
Kristin, LIVE LAUGH LOVE: The Secret History of White Christian Women and the World They Made (AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER)
Robby, BACKSLIDE: Reclaiming a Faith and a Nation After the Christian Turn Against Democracy (AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER)
Diana, A Beautiful Year: 52 Meditations on Faith, Wisdom, and Perseverance (WINNER OF THE 2026 WILBUR AWARD)
Jemar, The Spirit of Justice: True Stories of Faith, Race, and Resistance
Great conversation yesterday! Reassure Jemar we'll do our best to hit that 30 questions next month! Thank you all for your hard work.
Sounded like those whose ancestors stoned the prophets, and they claim that they would not done the same in those days..