Hegseth’s “Warrior Ethos” and White Evangelical Toxic Masculinity

Secretary of Defense (not calling it “War” unless Congress changes it) called a meeting of the U.S. military’s top generals from around the world. In it, he spoke of what he called the “warrior ethos.”

Far from building on the military’s vaunted traditions of honor and service, Hegseth harped on how the military became “woke” and how he didn’t want any more “beardos” (men with beards) in the military.

He had a lot to say about the size of people’s waists and physical fitness.

As usual, the hosts--Diana, Kristin, and Jemar--find historical and religious connections.

We talk about the creation of the white evangelical vision of masculinity, the reversal of the mythology of Robert E. Lee as the “reluctant warrior,” and Christian masculinity in pop culture.

We also talk about the latest mass shooting at a Church of Latter-Day Saints congregation in Michigan.

Lot’s of bad news, but also some reasons to celebrate that we talk about to round out the show.

This week, a new A “Bright Line Watch” survey of over 700 leading American political scientists found that their rating of the U.S. as a functioning liberal democracy fell precipitously since Trump took office in January.

Hegseth is probably the most openly Christian nationalist true believer in the entire Trump administration (Russell Vought may be tied with him). He always brings Jesus to the war party. Because, of course, in the theology of Christian nationalism Jesus is a Warrior. It may well be their central image of the Son of God — a bloodthirsty, revenge-seeker with a sword in hand.

Du Mez Connections

if you’re looking for background on this sort of Christian warrior posturing, Chapter 12 of Jesus and John Wayne has it covered. Here is a brief excerpt from the chapter, where I discuss retired colonel David Antoon’s response to the infusion of warrior rhetoric into the military in the 2000s:

He found this attitude “diametrically opposed” to the values instilled in him decades earlier. Then, fighting and killign had been spoken of “soberly and with humility”—killing was accepted as a fact of war, not exalted. But “somewhow that had all been transformed into a kind of holy bloodlust.”

In the context of the news going from bad to worse, speaking of hope seems foolish. Hope has become another 4-letter word—something forbidden and distasteful. Hope seems out of style, hokey, detached from reality, blindly optimistic, historically uninformed, naive.

But what if we have misunderstood hope?

Hope is not a feeling. Hope is action. Hope is a choice. Hope is a conviction.