This week on The Convocation Unscripted, we discussed the tragic political assassination of Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Horton, and the shootings of Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. It is now clear that these murders were carried out by Vance Boelter, a devout white evangelical Christian who held a degree in practical theology from the unaccredited Christ for the Nations Institute, which is associated with the New Apostolic Reformation movement. This evangelical Christian worldview is steeped in spiritual warfare language that casts politics as a battle between God and Satan and in the US portrays Democrats and liberals as possessed by demons and instruments of evil. We talk about our dismay at the lack of outrage, particularly among Republicans and white evangelicals and the depraved use of this awful violence to score political points as Sen. Mike Lee has done. We concluded our conversation with reflections on the importance of Juneteenth, our newest federal holiday, and the importance of white Americans and white Christians particularly to incorporate a celebration of the holiday, and the history it commemorates, as part of our story.

Share

The Convocation Unscripted is FREE, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to our individual publications:

The Cottage - Diana Butler Bass

Subscribe to Diana's Substack

White Too Long - Robby Jones

Subscribe to Robby's Substack

Du Mez Connections - Kristin Du Mez

Subscribe to Kristin's Substack

Footnotes - Jemar Tisby

Subscribe to Jemar's Substack

ICYMI, here’s a link to last week’s LIVE webinar:

The Latest from TCU Team