The Convocation

Laurie
4d

I love Robby's idea of a two part celebration of this season: lament for Juneteenth, followed by celebration on July 4th, a la Jewish holidays.

I believe everything we are going through is a spirit of delusion as Paul mentions in 2 Thessalonians 2. I don't believe in one worldwide anti Christ anymore, but we are seeing many now. Look at how many evangelical men who have claimed God's name, that look like cult members now. Like, all of them! We have merged the kingdom with wealth, power and celebrity for decades now in ways that I had always accepted and benefitted from, while ignoring the least of these. I am not optimistic that I will live to see the end of this era, since "the church" in America is stubbornly refusing to repent. I am trusting that he will lead those who remain faithful.

Lina
4d

I'm not going to lie to you. I did not want to listen to this. It sounded so ominous, but I loved it. The discussion about Rev. Wright's language vs Boelter's is excellent. The distinction is so nuanced and so critical to make everyone aware of because people just chant along with it without really thinking about what they're saying or what the leaders are actually asking of them. Thank you for that. I have to go back and listen. Would love to see transcripts sometime.

