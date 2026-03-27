On this episode, the Convocation team talks about the large new survey by PRRI that demonstrates that most Americans want a more humane approach to immigration policy and do not support indiscriminate mass deportation, the construction of concentration camps on U.S. soil, and the increasingly aggressive and violent tactics of ICE. Jemar gives a preview of his new short documentary, “Jesus Was a Migrant.” For the film, he traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border to examine the theological crisis at the heart of American Christianity — and what it means when a nation built on faith turns its back on the most vulnerable. We wrap with theological reflections about the abandonment of any pretense of trying to make government humane by this administration in both domestic and foreign policy.

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And here’s a short description of Jemar’s new documentary, along with a preview of the movie poster:

In a single day, the United States shut the door on 270,000 asylum seekers. Many were Christians. So were many of the people celebrating. This contradiction frames the story of Jesus Was a Migrant—a new documentary from Tisby Studios, premiering April 9, 2026. This tension is not just about other people. It stands at the core of the faith. It confronts all Christians with the question: If Jesus came today, would we let him in?

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The Cottage - Diana Butler Bass

Du Mez Connections - Kristin Du Mez

Redeeming Democracy - Robby Jones

Footnotes - Jemar Tisby