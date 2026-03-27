Humanity vs. Brutality Amid Trump's Immigration Crackdown
Plus the latest writing from the Convocation team.
On this episode, the Convocation team talks about the large new survey by PRRI that demonstrates that most Americans want a more humane approach to immigration policy and do not support indiscriminate mass deportation, the construction of concentration camps on U.S. soil, and the increasingly aggressive and violent tactics of ICE. Jemar gives a preview of his new short documentary, “Jesus Was a Migrant.” For the film, he traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border to examine the theological crisis at the heart of American Christianity — and what it means when a nation built on faith turns its back on the most vulnerable. We wrap with theological reflections about the abandonment of any pretense of trying to make government humane by this administration in both domestic and foreign policy.
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The Latest from Team TCU
And here’s a short description of Jemar’s new documentary, along with a preview of the movie poster:
In a single day, the United States shut the door on 270,000 asylum seekers. Many were Christians. So were many of the people celebrating. This contradiction frames the story of Jesus Was a Migrant—a new documentary from Tisby Studios, premiering April 9, 2026. This tension is not just about other people. It stands at the core of the faith. It confronts all Christians with the question: If Jesus came today, would we let him in?
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This is the best conversation, I've heard you all have! Comparing James TALARICO'S Jesus to Doug Wilson's, clarified for me what I find offensive in some of my "Christian" friends. And what to pray for! The Jesus I know is represented by James Talarico. He says in his statement to Wilson, his Jesus is love and Wilson's Christian Nationalist Jesus is death and about death.
What causes this FALSE GOD and teaching appealing is a spirit of fear. And ultimately a fear of death. They don't really believe there is life AFTER the body stops working! I will be praying for my friends to see their beliefs are not in the authentic Jesus, because they are demonstrating so much fear. Their faith (trust) is in this spirit of fear. Not the Resurrected Jesus.
I so enjoy all four of you. Your faith, passion, commitment for the good and sake of all God's created people.
Really great show today, so happy to see you all together. Quite the lively conversation and appreciated everyone speaking to the topics at hand. Jemar, I wish you well on your premier and would love to see that movie. Hopefully will be making the rounds soon. Thank you all so much for believing in a better world and having that vision to keep us moving forward. Truth=freedom.