The Convocation Unscripted

The Convocation Unscripted

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Ginger Irvine's avatar
Ginger Irvine
9h

This is the best conversation, I've heard you all have! Comparing James TALARICO'S Jesus to Doug Wilson's, clarified for me what I find offensive in some of my "Christian" friends. And what to pray for! The Jesus I know is represented by James Talarico. He says in his statement to Wilson, his Jesus is love and Wilson's Christian Nationalist Jesus is death and about death.

What causes this FALSE GOD and teaching appealing is a spirit of fear. And ultimately a fear of death. They don't really believe there is life AFTER the body stops working! I will be praying for my friends to see their beliefs are not in the authentic Jesus, because they are demonstrating so much fear. Their faith (trust) is in this spirit of fear. Not the Resurrected Jesus.

I so enjoy all four of you. Your faith, passion, commitment for the good and sake of all God's created people.

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Lori Z.'s avatar
Lori Z.
18h

Really great show today, so happy to see you all together. Quite the lively conversation and appreciated everyone speaking to the topics at hand. Jemar, I wish you well on your premier and would love to see that movie. Hopefully will be making the rounds soon. Thank you all so much for believing in a better world and having that vision to keep us moving forward. Truth=freedom.

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