Dear Convocation Unscripted community,

We’ve so enjoyed our past Convocation Unscripted+LIVE conversations, where we’ve been able to interact with all of you and take questions live. Please join the team—Diana, Robby, Kristin, and Jemar—on Thursday 01/09 for our first live conversation in 2025, for a live conversation about January 6th, President Carter's funeral, and the end of fact checking at Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

We’re looking forward to a lively conversation! Registration link is below.

Warmly,

Diana, Robby, Kristin, and Jemar

We’re recording this week’s session of The Convocation Unscripted as a free live Zoom webinar. We’re hoping you will join us on Thursday, 01/09, at 5:00 PM ET.

Here’s how it will work. If you’d like to reserve a spot (it’s free but limited to the first 1,000 registrants), please click on the button below to register. Once you register, you’ll receive the zoom link for the event. Cameras and audio will only be on for The Convocation Unscripted team, but we’ll have the chat open for interaction, encouragement, and questions. We hope to see you there!

Register for TCU+Live

Follow Us on Bluesky

The Convocation team is now officially live on Bluesky! If you’re on Bluesky, please join us there by clicking the links below:

Share

ICYMI from Diana, Robby, Kristin, and Jemar

Share