Dear Convocation Unscripted community,

We’ll be holding our next Convocation+LIVE event, evaluating President Trump’s first 100 days in office this Wednesday, April 30th, at 5:00 p.m. ET. (Note: We’re shifting to Wednesday this week!). On this episode, we’ll be looking back at all that has transpired since Trump was inaugurated, with the help of data from a brand new

poll that will be released on April 29th.

We hope you’ll join TCU community and bring your questions, which we’ll address in the second half of the show. If you miss us live, we’ll post the show Thursday afternoon here via this newsletter, on our YouTube channel, and on our audio podcast. (NOTE: You can click on those links to receive the show directly via YouTube or Apple podcasts.)

We’re looking forward to a lively conversation! Registration link is below.

Warmly,

Diana, Robby, Kristin, and Jemar

We’re recording this week’s session of The Convocation Unscripted as a free live Zoom webinar. We’re hoping you will join us on Wednesday, 04/30, at 5:00 PM ET.

Here’s how it will work. If you’d like to reserve a spot (it’s free but limited to the first 1,000 registrants), please click on the button below to register. Once you register, you’ll receive the zoom link for the event. Cameras and audio will only be on for The Convocation Unscripted team, but we’ll have the chat open for interaction, encouragement, and questions. We hope to see you there!

