The Convocation

The Convocation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed Bryant's avatar
Ed Bryant
5h

Something I'd be interested in you discussing is the failure of the 119th Congress's GOP majority. Their implicitness has allowed Trump to appear to be more successful than he truly was. While Trump is busy breaking institutions and people's lives, the GOP majority is cheering him, posting thumbs-up pictures from Mar-a-Lago, the Super Bowl, and NASCAR races. These U.S. senators and Representatives are a big part of the 1st 100 days, just as is the 25-hour speech of Senator Booker or the sit-in on the steps of the Capitol by minority leader Jeffries and Senator Booker.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robert P. Jones
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture