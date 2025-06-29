The Convocation

The Convocation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hope's avatar
Hope
5dEdited

This discussion & each's points really help me connect the dots with faith & politics amidst anger I feel over the ongoing destruction in many areas with cruelty against people.

I look forward to for Dr. Kristin's next book! I read about Corrie ten Boom and her family but didn't learn about Dietrich Bonhoeffer in my fundamentalist, evangelical community (now called white "Christian" nationalism).

I learned through Dr. Jemar's historical explanation about the role of the Scofield Bible with it being the first imbedded-commentary. Dr. Diana, thanks for speaking about the images, critique of political leaders with "othering," and also connections with the cruelty against immigrants, and as Dr. Jemar said, the "abductions."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Franklin Anderson's avatar
Franklin Anderson
5d

Is it possible to get the transcript? I have hearing problems. Plus I prefer a transcript, where I can go back to a previous part, see if I understood what was said, think about it, take a break, etc.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert P. Jones
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture