Israel, Iran, and End Times Prophecy
How bombs and belief are linked by premillennial dispensationalism
Religion is always part of the story--even when it comes to U.S. foreign policy.
Trump's decision to bomb nuclear sites in Iran, an action taken after Israel's military actions in the nation, are not simply geopolitical in their dimensions.
Many Christians uncritically support the modern state of Israel because of a theological belief system called premillennial dispensationalism.
Diana, Kristin, and Jemar dig into the history, the culture and the implications of this ideology.
They also discuss ongoing ICE human rights abuses and the surprising projected victory of Zohran Mamdani as the Democratic Party nominee for mayor of New York City.
This discussion & each's points really help me connect the dots with faith & politics amidst anger I feel over the ongoing destruction in many areas with cruelty against people.
I look forward to for Dr. Kristin's next book! I read about Corrie ten Boom and her family but didn't learn about Dietrich Bonhoeffer in my fundamentalist, evangelical community (now called white "Christian" nationalism).
I learned through Dr. Jemar's historical explanation about the role of the Scofield Bible with it being the first imbedded-commentary. Dr. Diana, thanks for speaking about the images, critique of political leaders with "othering," and also connections with the cruelty against immigrants, and as Dr. Jemar said, the "abductions."
Is it possible to get the transcript? I have hearing problems. Plus I prefer a transcript, where I can go back to a previous part, see if I understood what was said, think about it, take a break, etc.