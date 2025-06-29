Religion is always part of the story--even when it comes to U.S. foreign policy.

Trump's decision to bomb nuclear sites in Iran, an action taken after Israel's military actions in the nation, are not simply geopolitical in their dimensions.

Many Christians uncritically support the modern state of Israel because of a theological belief system called premillennial dispensationalism.

Diana, Kristin, and Jemar dig into the history, the culture and the implications of this ideology.

They also discuss ongoing ICE human rights abuses and the surprising projected victory of Zohran Mamdani as the Democratic Party nominee for mayor of New York City.

One more thing…We keep this Substack free, and we aim to continue doing so. All we ask is that you:

SUBSCRIBE if you haven’t already

SHARE if you’re already a subscriber. Let folks know about this podcast!

P.S. Please leave us comments here or on the YouTube channel. We’ll read some of them on the podcast!

Share

Remember to Follow Our Individual Publications

The Cottage - Diana Butler Bass

Connections - Kristin du Mez

White Too Long - Robby Jones

Footnotes - Jemar Tisby