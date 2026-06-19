Listening to the Testimony of Women and Black Americans in the Church and the Country
Plus the latest from the Convocation Unscripted Team
This week, the Convocation Unscripted team talk about the implications of the silencing of women’s voices in the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) and the erasure of women’s voices in the New Testament. On the eve of Juneteenth, we also discuss the importance of embracing Juneteenth as our newest federal holiday, and the power of commemorating that holiday alongside Independence Day, which falls just 15 days later. And we wrap by reflecting on the findings of the latest PRRI survey, which shows that the loud voices of Christian nationalism only represent about three in ten Americans. At our 250th anniversary, two thirds of our fellow citizens still embrace the ideals of a racially and religiously pluralistic America.
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The Latest from Team TCU
How You Can Support Our Work
Many of you have asked how you can support our work, especially in these challenging days. One of the best ways you can support our work is by buying our books—especially pre-ordering new books (Kristin and Robby both have books coming out in September).
You can order books from The Convocation Unscripted podcast team at a curated bookshelf on Bookshop.com. (Note: If you purchase from the links below, a portion of your purchase goes to support this newsletter).
Here’s the latest book from each of us:
Kristin, LIVE LAUGH LOVE: The Secret History of White Christian Women and the World They Made (AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER)
Robby, BACKSLIDE: Reclaiming a Faith and a Nation After the Christian Turn Against Democracy (AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER)
Diana, A Beautiful Year: 52 Meditations on Faith, Wisdom, and Perseverance (WINNER OF THE 2026 WILBUR AWARD)
Jemar, The Spirit of Justice: True Stories of Faith, Race, and Resistance
Diana:
Mallory McDuff, whose name you confused with that of a Michigan politician Mallory McMorrow, is a professor of environmental studies at Warren Wilson College. McDuff has published several books and has worked at the intersection of faith and environment.
Knowing I have not been, and am definitely not crazy, is why I listen to you guys, Heather Cox Richardson, and some other truth tellers, within the capital C church, and outside of it, where we live and thrive like Jesus did. My Church, for now, is AA, surprisingly to me, and wisely, AA does not take positions on ANY outside issue or entity, so alcoholics will keep coming in to discover new lives, and we members can stay sober.
It breaks my heart that any pastor ever endorses a politician, causing many of us needy people to not approach him/her or a church, choosing this world over Christ.
I do all I can in my corner of the world to reflect Jesus’s true Spirit through my gifts, talents and willingness—even eye contact can save someone’s life, though we’ll probably never know it.
My problem is in NOT being able to talk about what’s true without losing long term relationships, because MAGA is IRRATIONAL (much like FOX).
When I’ve lost trust of a couple of my oldest, dearest friends who did NOT want to “discuss politics”—almost impossible to avoid, a sign of the real agenda and issues, just as is the division, but I made a comment anyway, because I felt like I was being inauthentic with them, now they are more hesitant than ever to trust me to share anything that’s nonpartisan. I’ve made amends for not respecting their boundaries, but it is SO HARD.
Research is showing that holding or participating in community, nonpartisan events, as THE most effective way to reunite people, so I had a neighborhood gathering at my place in May which was GREAT.
Aside from leaving our country (which I’ve decided would be extremely irresponsible), I have to keep walking this fine line, protesting, supporting my nearest detention center detainees, and teaching in my 2 disciplines, AND loving those God’s given me to love, respecting THEIR boundaries too.
Navigating this tension and knowledge and ability to see and name true perpetrators and manipulators and bullies and liars for who they are, in all their self-obsessed needs to use, destroy and finally self-destruct, all for an earthly kingdom, especially with a background partly in poli sci, sometimes leaves me depressed and overwhelmed.
I want to continue to know what’s really happening via PBS and independents, cuz I can’t stick my head in the sand, or I’ll become emotionally and psychologically unwell, but wow, I feel super alone, here outside of Dallas, where I grew up, received a great education and now teach privately.
FOX News has HURT my family, and now it’s obtaining Roku.
I’m boycotting Amazon Prime everything, Walmart, and am detaching from all Facebook media too.
I’m 66, and am a bit discouraged.
Thank you for all you do!!!!!