The Convocation Unscripted

The Convocation Unscripted

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Pat Shufeldt's avatar
Pat Shufeldt
2d

Diana:

Mallory McDuff, whose name you confused with that of a Michigan politician Mallory McMorrow, is a professor of environmental studies at Warren Wilson College. McDuff has published several books and has worked at the intersection of faith and environment.

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Cynthia Ann Jones's avatar
Cynthia Ann Jones
4h

Knowing I have not been, and am definitely not crazy, is why I listen to you guys, Heather Cox Richardson, and some other truth tellers, within the capital C church, and outside of it, where we live and thrive like Jesus did. My Church, for now, is AA, surprisingly to me, and wisely, AA does not take positions on ANY outside issue or entity, so alcoholics will keep coming in to discover new lives, and we members can stay sober.

It breaks my heart that any pastor ever endorses a politician, causing many of us needy people to not approach him/her or a church, choosing this world over Christ.

I do all I can in my corner of the world to reflect Jesus’s true Spirit through my gifts, talents and willingness—even eye contact can save someone’s life, though we’ll probably never know it.

My problem is in NOT being able to talk about what’s true without losing long term relationships, because MAGA is IRRATIONAL (much like FOX).

When I’ve lost trust of a couple of my oldest, dearest friends who did NOT want to “discuss politics”—almost impossible to avoid, a sign of the real agenda and issues, just as is the division, but I made a comment anyway, because I felt like I was being inauthentic with them, now they are more hesitant than ever to trust me to share anything that’s nonpartisan. I’ve made amends for not respecting their boundaries, but it is SO HARD.

Research is showing that holding or participating in community, nonpartisan events, as THE most effective way to reunite people, so I had a neighborhood gathering at my place in May which was GREAT.

Aside from leaving our country (which I’ve decided would be extremely irresponsible), I have to keep walking this fine line, protesting, supporting my nearest detention center detainees, and teaching in my 2 disciplines, AND loving those God’s given me to love, respecting THEIR boundaries too.

Navigating this tension and knowledge and ability to see and name true perpetrators and manipulators and bullies and liars for who they are, in all their self-obsessed needs to use, destroy and finally self-destruct, all for an earthly kingdom, especially with a background partly in poli sci, sometimes leaves me depressed and overwhelmed.

I want to continue to know what’s really happening via PBS and independents, cuz I can’t stick my head in the sand, or I’ll become emotionally and psychologically unwell, but wow, I feel super alone, here outside of Dallas, where I grew up, received a great education and now teach privately.

FOX News has HURT my family, and now it’s obtaining Roku.

I’m boycotting Amazon Prime everything, Walmart, and am detaching from all Facebook media too.

I’m 66, and am a bit discouraged.

Thank you for all you do!!!!!

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