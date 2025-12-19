The Convocation

The Convocation

LJ
7h

Suzie Wiles is called so capable but she is the great enabler of the fascist agenda. And zero guilt about that atrocity.

Lori Z.
3d

Great show yesterday as always! Nice to see you all in good humor too. Kristen's article today also referenced the photo essay. Year end thanks to all you've done this year (and wrote a book) for the rest of us. I wish you a joyful Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and many blessings.

