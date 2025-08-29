Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting, CDC and Vaccines, Trump Getting into Heaven
Plus the latest from the Convocation team
We start this discussion this week with the tragic news of yet another mass school shooting, this time at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, which killed two children and injured 18 others. In this case, the violence broke out while students were gathered for morning mass. We discuss the trauma that such events create for children and families, when safe spaces like schools and sacred places like churches are violated. And we lament the way this shooting is already being exploited by those on the political right, given that the shooter was a transgender woman, even though most mass shootings and acts of domestic terrorism have been perpetrated by straight white men. We also discussed the continued march toward authoritarianism with the firing of the CDC director, Susan Monarez, over Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s insistence on restricting COVID-19 vaccines. Finally, we talk about President Trump’s recent preoccupation with “getting into heaven.” As with everything Trump, his musings betray a transactional view of heaven, a far cry from the doctrines of repentance and grace in the Protestant Christian faith he claims to have. We note the significance of a lack of concern by any evangelical leaders over Trump’s crass, heretical comments about salvation.
Jemar, you may well be a stage introvert. We know we are introverts because we have limits on our time in big groups of people and then have to leave to process and recharge our batteries. BUT give us a mic and we will tell 5,000 people where to go and what to do. We focus as introverts on individual stories within big groups, we give others our full attention. This is why we are drained. But we are energized leading large groups to enlightenment if they don’t get too close.
I am constantly reminded that Trump has dumped a load of crap at each of our front doors. Some folks just haven’t noticed because they have the luxury of walking out to their garages and leaving via there cars. The rest of us dig our way out everyday
Listening during walk in clinic. Diana you mentioned how things just look normal to a certain segment of people. Boy do I see that one! I just wish there were more I could do to push back against right wing media. These are my old church friends, decent folks - but these people watch fox and newsmax for 4-6 hours a day! Ugh...