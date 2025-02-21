This week, the Convocation Team (minus Diana, who was traveling this week) opened the show by talking about the importance of Katherine Stewarts’s important new book, Money, Lies, and God: Inside the Movement to Destroy American Democracy, which was released this week. The hosts agreed that Money, Lies, and God is a must-read book to understand the coalescing of white Christian nationalism, the tech bro oligarchy, and authoritarianism that is actively wrecking the nation under Trump. We also discuss emerging alternative platforms of courageous journalism happening on platforms like Substack. And we discuss the hypocrisy of Trump’s executive order establishing an “Anti-Christian Task Force” at all federal agencies, which is simultaneously a vehicle for white evangelical Protestant Christian favoritism and a weapon against other Christians and religious groups Trump considers disloyal.

As a reminder, we'll be back in your inbox each Friday with future episodes of The Convocation Unscripted. We also hope you'll join us for our next live show on March 6 at 5pm ET. Also, if you'd like to catch our conversations as a podcast, each episode is now available at Apple podcasts or your favorite podcasting platform.

