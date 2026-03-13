The Convocation Unscripted

The Convocation Unscripted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lori Z.'s avatar
Lori Z.
2d

Extra special show today! Catechism included. Thanks to all and thank you Robby for talking about just war. Something we hear too little about these days. Honestly unless you are a student, you don't hear about it. So thank you. Diana and Jemar thank you both for your wonderful insights as well.

Reply
Share
Steven Dale Kurtz's avatar
Steven Dale Kurtz
2d

"Normalcy as resistance" - interesting thought. Like the couples of Sarajevo who had babies as resistance back in the 90's.

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert P. Jones · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture