Normalcy and Resistance Amid an Unjust War
Plus the latest writing from the Convocation team.
This week, we open the conversation with reflections on the challenges of living daily life amid the onslaught of horrific news, so often these days instigated by our own government. We reflect on normalcy—focusing on daily tasks of caring for family, tending friendships, and connecting with local community—as a mode of resistance. We then turn to address the war in Iran, particularly how Pete Hegseth and the Trump administration are glorifying domination and violence itself through their rhetoric and recent propaganda videos officially released by the White House. And we discuss the administration's utter lack of moral justification for the war, including how Trump has failed virtually all criteria from the just war theory tradition in Christian ethics—as two prominent American Catholic cardinals pointed out this week.
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Extra special show today! Catechism included. Thanks to all and thank you Robby for talking about just war. Something we hear too little about these days. Honestly unless you are a student, you don't hear about it. So thank you. Diana and Jemar thank you both for your wonderful insights as well.
"Normalcy as resistance" - interesting thought. Like the couples of Sarajevo who had babies as resistance back in the 90's.