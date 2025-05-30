On Honor, Service, and Other Patriotic Values
PLUS, the latest writing from Robby, Jemar, Kristin, and Diana
In this episode, the Convocation Unscripted team discussed President Trump's bonkers speech and dishonorable behavior at West Point's graduation ceremony and his inappropriate Memorial Day message on Truth Social, where he attacked political opponents rather than honoring fallen soldiers. Diana and Kristin expressed dismay at Trump's lack of respect for military traditions and values--noting that Trump seems only to honor himself while disparaging soldiers who died or were captured as losers and suckers--while Jemar and Robby highlighted how the President is repositioning national holidays as platforms for political propaganda. The discussion concluded with deeper reflections on the values of honor, service, and self-sacrifice and their religious roots.
The Convocation Unscripted team also reflected on our recent retreat, where we decided to continue producing the Convocation Unscripted podcast beyond Trump's first 100 days. We heard from you all, and we agree, that TCU is helping provide all of us with a weekly dose of sanity and community. We’ve also decided to open the comments you YouTube, so please share your thoughts on this episode there!
Fastastic episode y'all! Above average, even when all your convos are above average. Robby, I'll find some nonparametric method to justify that assertion...
Soooo happy y’all decided to stay with us! Your conversations are islands of sanity and, to put it simply, bedrock goodness and integrity. Thank you —and safe travels and book-writing to all!