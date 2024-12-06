On Waiting: Trump Appointments and Advent

The Convocation Unscripted team kicked off our latest conversation by sharing their personal experiences of Thanksgiving. While each took some time away from the news to be with family, we talked about the importance of paying attention to Trump’s rolling administration appointee announcements, particularly while the Senate still has a role in confirming them. We discuss Trump appointees Russell Vought, Pete Hegseth, and Kash Patel, along with their deep ties to white Christian nationalism and Project 2025. The team wrapped the conversation by talking about what ordinary citizens can do, and discussed the themes of justice and joy in the context of Advent, themes we can hang onto even amid this challenging time in our nation’s history.

