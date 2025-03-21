In this week’s episode of The Convocation Unscripted….

In this episode, the Convocation Unscripted team takes a break from the daily outrages coming from the Trump administration to talk about the work for racial justice, healing, and repair that is taking place in unexpected places. Jemar talked about his recent travels to Jackson, Mississippi, and Montgomery and Selma, Alabama. Robby talked about his recent trips to speak at First Baptist Church of Richmond, Virginia, where his book White Too Long was chosen as a city-side book read for Black History Month, and to the Zacchaeus Foundation in Little Rock, Arkansas, which is facilitating reparations payments from white residents and historically white churches to support Black nonprofits in Northwest Arkansas. Diana is also about to be on the road for much of April, speaking with churches and groups who are continuing the work of social and racial justice, even against the prevailing winds. We wrapped the episode with a tribute to Roger Freet, a literary agent for and friend of Diana and Robby, who passed away this week. He was a great soul who supported so much good work in the world, and we miss him.

Mark your calendars!

As a reminder, we’ll be conducting our Convocation Unscripted podcast conversations weekly for the first 100 days of Trump’s administration. Here’s the rhythm: We’ll hold The Convocation Unscripted+LIVE on the first Thursdays of each month at 5:00 p.m. ET; on the other weeks, the Convocation team will record the show on Thursdays.

And each week, we’ll post the show Friday afternoon here via this newsletter, on our YouTube channel, and on our audio podcast. (NOTE: You can click on those links to receive the show directly via YouTube or Apple podcasts.)

Here’s the schedule for the upcoming TCU+LIVE shows—we hope you’ll join us:

April 3, 5:00 p.m. ET

May 1, 5:00 p.m. ET

