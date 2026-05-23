In this episode of The Convocation Unscripted, we wrestle in real time with two competing visions of America unfolding side-by-side.

On one hand, we discuss the “Rededicate 250” event and the growing effort to frame the United States as a distinctly Christian nation rooted in white Christian nationalist mythology.

On the other hand, we reflect on “All Roads Lead to the South,” a contemporary voting rights pilgrimage through Montgomery and Selma that reminds us democracy has always required organized resistance, moral courage, and collective action.

We connect the current political moment to deeper historical currents: the dismantling of the Voting Rights Act, the myth of “Christian America,” and the ways memory and public history shape our understanding of democracy itself.

Along the way, we talk about political performance art in Washington, DC, the emotional and spiritual weight of visiting civil rights landmarks, and why this moment increasingly feels like the Civil Rights Movement of our generation.

As always, this conversation is unscripted, historically grounded, and deeply engaged with the urgent questions shaping religion, culture, and politics in America today.

In This Episode We Discuss:

The Supreme Court’s continued dismantling of voting rights protections

The significance of Selma, Montgomery, and “All Roads Lead to the South”

The “Rededicate 250” event and the resurgence of Christian nationalist rhetoric

The myth of “Christian America” and why it remains politically powerful

How public memory and historical storytelling shape democracy

Political performance art, protest, and creative resistance

Why this political moment echoes earlier struggles for civil rights and democratic participation

Books Referenced

The Search for Christian America by Mark Noll, Nathan Hatch, and George Marsden

Subscribe to The Convocation Unscripted on Substack for weekly conversations at the intersection of faith, politics, history, and culture. You can also follow the individual work of Robby Jones, Jemar Tisby, Kristin Du Mez, and Diana Butler Bass.