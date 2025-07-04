Dear Convocation Unscripted community,

Between travel and the need for some time off, we’re taking the week off from the podcast. We know that many of you are struggling with how to observe (“celebrate” seems hard to write) this Independence Day. For most of us in this community, it will surely contain a mix of sadness, dismay, worry, and anxiety. But we are also reaching for resilience, hope, resolve, and commitment to hold the best of our nation’s values up to the light. Below, we share our own reflections about our faith and our nation on this Independence Day. If you’re, like us, struggling to find the right emotional and spiritual space on this holiday, we hope the essays below can keep you company.

In hope and solidarity,

Diana,

Jemar,

Kristin, &

Robby

From Kristin

From the archive, I reflect on celebrating the Fourth of July as an American patriot, and how the future of our country may well depend on which kind of patriotism prevails.

And just this past week, in my post “Standing By,” I think about the allure of being a bystander and ask what this moment may requires of us.

From Diana

National holidays always give me pause. As a Christian, I’m never entirely sure how to engage patriotism. I’ve waved many a flag in my life, hung a few upside down, pretended to be Canadian to avoid the issue, shouted Frederick Douglass’ famous speech from the rooftops, and refrained from such celebrations altogether.

July 4 is my day of national ambiguity. Below is a reflection I wrote in 2003 in response to 9/11 and the dangers of mistaking one’s homeland for God’s city.

From Jemar

May of us have heard of this famous and prophetic speech by Frederick Douglass, but have you ever actually listened to it? I read the speech in its entirety. Play it in the background while you're grilling and grieving over the American experiment.

While Douglass's speech about slavery and independence is more well known, he also gave another fiery speech about the Fourth of July. Learn about "The Slaveholder's Rebellion" in this Substack article.

From Robby

In his famous Fourth of July speech, Frederick Douglass was asking his white audience to hold their naive patriotism up next to his dissonant reality, not to cast shade but to light the road yet to be traveled. Conceptualizing the 19th of June and the 4th of July together, in a creative mutual orbit where each is held by the gravitational force of the other, can help us develop rituals and stories that are honest about our country’s failings while also being hopeful about its possibilities.

As we begin our Fourth of July celebrations this weekend, our red and blue divides will likely be as much on display as the traditional bunting and flags that unite these colors along city streets across the nation. While we primarily think of these divides as partisan, they run much deeper than politics. They stem from two distinct and incompatible worldviews imported to the Americas from Europe between the 15th and 19th centuries. On July 4th, which will we honor — the Doctrine of Discovery or the Declaration of Independence?

