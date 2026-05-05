Dear Convocation Unscripted community,

We’re back on our regular schedule, holding TCU+LIVE webinars on the first Thursday of each month. We hope you will join us!

Registration for the next Convocation+LIVE

You’re invited! Come join The Convocation Unscripted team for our monthly LIVE webinar, where we’ll discuss the ongoing threats to our democracy, bringing our combined expertise in religion, history, and politics to the discussion. We hope you can join us LIVE on May 7 at 5:00 PM ET. It’s free, but you’ll need to register below to receive the Zoom link.

If you haven’t joined us before, this is a chance to ask us your questions directly and connect with a warm and encouraging community in the chat.

Register for TCU+LIVE

In the meantime, we’re sharing our most recent episode and some recent writing from each of us.

Robby, Diana, Jemar, and Kristin

ICYMI, Our Most Recent Episode

On this episode, the Convocation team talks about the recently-released report on so-called “anti-Christian bias” by the Trump administration. But who counts as Christian in these claims? Diana, Kristin, and Jemar discuss how this regime is narrowing the definition of Christianity to a particular ideological and political express, while positioning that version as under threat. This is not about defending religious freedom, it’s about reframing power as persecution.



Then we turn to the Voting Rights Act and how the latest decision from the conservative majority on the Supreme Court renders it all but a dead letter law. The justices’ claim to colorblindness actually ignores the historical conditions that made an intervention like the VRA necessary in the first place. The ruling is part of a pattern on the far-right to view structures built to address racial inequality as unfair while leaving the inequalities themselves in place.

The Latest from TCU Team

How You Can Support Our Work

The Convocation Unscripted is FREE, but you can also support us by becoming paid subscribers to our individual publications: