Register for TCU+LIVE Session May 7
Plus the latest writing from the Convocation team.
Dear Convocation Unscripted community,
We’re back on our regular schedule, holding TCU+LIVE webinars on the first Thursday of each month. We hope you will join us!
Registration for the next Convocation+LIVE
You’re invited! Come join The Convocation Unscripted team for our monthly LIVE webinar, where we’ll discuss the ongoing threats to our democracy, bringing our combined expertise in religion, history, and politics to the discussion. We hope you can join us LIVE on May 7 at 5:00 PM ET. It’s free, but you’ll need to register below to receive the Zoom link.
If you haven’t joined us before, this is a chance to ask us your questions directly and connect with a warm and encouraging community in the chat.
In the meantime, we’re sharing our most recent episode and some recent writing from each of us.
Robby, Diana, Jemar, and Kristin
Thanks for reading The Convocation Unscripted! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.
ICYMI, Our Most Recent Episode
On this episode, the Convocation team talks about the recently-released report on so-called “anti-Christian bias” by the Trump administration. But who counts as Christian in these claims? Diana, Kristin, and Jemar discuss how this regime is narrowing the definition of Christianity to a particular ideological and political express, while positioning that version as under threat. This is not about defending religious freedom, it’s about reframing power as persecution.
Then we turn to the Voting Rights Act and how the latest decision from the conservative majority on the Supreme Court renders it all but a dead letter law. The justices’ claim to colorblindness actually ignores the historical conditions that made an intervention like the VRA necessary in the first place. The ruling is part of a pattern on the far-right to view structures built to address racial inequality as unfair while leaving the inequalities themselves in place.
The Latest from TCU Team
How You Can Support Our Work
The Convocation Unscripted is FREE, but you can also support us by becoming paid subscribers to our individual publications:
The Cottage - Diana Butler Bass
Du Mez Connections - Kristin Du Mez
Redeeming Democracy - Robby Jones
Footnotes - Jemar Tisby
Thanks for reading The Convocation Unscripted! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Unscripted Team, much appreciation for the talk on the voting rights act and 500 pages on anti Christianity bias and I have a a couple of thoughts. Since mainstream media may not be aware of the importance of the 500 page document, perhaps Dr. Jones may have an episode on the Joy Reid show which is no longer mainstream; however, she has mainstream media connections. I was brought up in a White fundamentalist christian church, although I never bought into it. Fundamental christians do not consider Catholics "real Christians". Trump is the only president to argue with the Pope and it appears he picked a fight with Archbishop Mullally. Dr. DuMez...what a fascinating course. I recently took a course on Barth, Niebuhr and Cone. Moral Man and Immoral Society was very insightful and all of Cone's readings, in particular, "The Cross and the Lynching Tree" will remain with me. I will be taking a Baldwin and Bonhoeffer course in the fall. The Black Church has always been a force of social. change. Ruth C.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Individually and collectively you are bright lights in the gathering darkness of this so-called golden age of America. I just finished listening to your May 1st edition about voting rights and anti-Christian bias. The way the program ended, with your expressions of love and hope in the midst of the current madness, brought me to tears. I long for the kind of community you describe in which each of us has our own lanes and yet we are together in purpose. I can't fully express what the CU podcast means to me. Thank you for what you do, and may God bless and protect each of you as you speak the truth about what the current regime is doing to this country. You are a great blessing to many.