The Convocation Unscripted

The Convocation Unscripted

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Ruth Cosentino's avatar
Ruth Cosentino
4d

Unscripted Team, much appreciation for the talk on the voting rights act and 500 pages on anti Christianity bias and I have a a couple of thoughts. Since mainstream media may not be aware of the importance of the 500 page document, perhaps Dr. Jones may have an episode on the Joy Reid show which is no longer mainstream; however, she has mainstream media connections. I was brought up in a White fundamentalist christian church, although I never bought into it. Fundamental christians do not consider Catholics "real Christians". Trump is the only president to argue with the Pope and it appears he picked a fight with Archbishop Mullally. Dr. DuMez...what a fascinating course. I recently took a course on Barth, Niebuhr and Cone. Moral Man and Immoral Society was very insightful and all of Cone's readings, in particular, "The Cross and the Lynching Tree" will remain with me. I will be taking a Baldwin and Bonhoeffer course in the fall. The Black Church has always been a force of social. change. Ruth C.

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Paula Rodgers's avatar
Paula Rodgers
3d

Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Individually and collectively you are bright lights in the gathering darkness of this so-called golden age of America. I just finished listening to your May 1st edition about voting rights and anti-Christian bias. The way the program ended, with your expressions of love and hope in the midst of the current madness, brought me to tears. I long for the kind of community you describe in which each of us has our own lanes and yet we are together in purpose. I can't fully express what the CU podcast means to me. Thank you for what you do, and may God bless and protect each of you as you speak the truth about what the current regime is doing to this country. You are a great blessing to many.

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