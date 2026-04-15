REMINDER: Register for TCU+LIVE Session April 16
Plus the latest writing from the Convocation team.
Dear Convocation Unscripted community,
As a reminder, due to spring break-related travel, we’re holding our April TCU+LIVE conversation tomorrow, April 16. If you haven’t registered yet, we hope you will join us!
Registration for the next Convocation+LIVE
You’re invited! Come join The Convocation Unscripted team for our monthly LIVE webinar, where we’ll discuss the ongoing threats to our democracy, bringing our combined expertise in religion, history, and politics to the discussion. We hope you can join us LIVE on April 16 at 5:00 PM ET. It’s free, but you’ll need to register below to receive the Zoom link.
If you haven’t joined us before, this is a chance to ask us your questions directly and connect with a warm and encouraging community in the chat.
In the meantime, we’re sharing our most recent episode and some recent writing from each of us. Thanks for understanding!
Robby, Diana, Jemar, and Kristin
ICYMI, Our Most Recent Episode
On this episode, the Convocation team talks about the large new survey by PRRI that demonstrates that most Americans want a more humane approach to immigration policy and do not support indiscriminate mass deportation, the construction of concentration camps on U.S. soil, and the increasingly aggressive and violent tactics of ICE. Jemar gives a preview of his new short documentary, “Jesus Was a Migrant.” For the film, he traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border to examine the theological crisis at the heart of American Christianity — and what it means when a nation built on faith turns its back on the most vulnerable. We wrap with theological reflections about the abandonment of any pretense of trying to make government humane by this administration in both domestic and foreign policy.
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The Latest from TCU Team
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Look forward to seeing you all at Beer Camp. 🍺 🏕️
Nice job today y'all!