APOLOGIES—We’re resending this week’s newsletter because we had a technical issue with the video link in the previous email. Thanks for your patience!

LAST CALL! Barnes & Noble is running a flash sale for PREORDERS of new books. You can preorder Kristin’s LIVE LAUGH LOVE and Robby’s BACKSLIDE at bn.com through end of the day today (6/26) and get 25% off with code PREORDER25. Both ship in early September.

This week, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld President Trump’s order to remove Temporary Protected Status from hundreds of thousands of Haitian and Syrian immigrants. The lead opinion, written by Justice Alito, declared that Trump’s derogatory language about these groups (“they’re eating the pets”) and their country of origin (“sh*thole countries”) was not “OVERTLY” racist and therefore not a factor in discerning his motivation for the order. Justice Sotomayor, in a blistering dissent, declared that “the references—of filth, disease, and primitiveness—are shot through with racial stereotypes.” Meanwhile, Trump is giving white South African refugees welcome bags with a PragerU children’s book on so-called reverse racism, and a document that defends the country’s founding on slavery. We talk about how these moves violate not only basic moral decency but Christian teaching about treating immigrants with hospitality and respect and, well, just not bearing false witness against your neighbor. We close by reminding listeners of the need to pay attention to the bright lines being crossed and to not cede the flag or patriotism to the Christian nationalists who distort their meaning.

The Latest from Team TCU

How You Can Support Our Work

Many of you have asked how you can support our work, especially in these challenging days. One of the best ways you can support our work is by buying our books—especially pre-ordering new books (Kristin and Robby both have books coming out in September).

You can order books from The Convocation Unscripted podcast team at a curated bookshelf on Bookshop.com. (Note: If you purchase from the links below, a portion of your purchase goes to support this newsletter).

Browse TCU Bookshelf

Here’s the latest book from each of us: