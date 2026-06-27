The Convocation Unscripted

The Convocation Unscripted

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Jen Smoker's avatar
Jen Smoker
1hEdited

"Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door!"

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LJ's avatar
LJ
1h

Well said, Jemar. I and many neighbors who are anti-fascist proudly hang our American flags--(and for me, the Ukrainian flag). We've taken it back.

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