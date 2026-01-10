We were so glad to be joined by the nearly 300 of you who tuned in for our first Convocation Unscripted+LIVE episode of 2026. Mark your calendars—we’ll be doing these live webinars via zoom on the first Thursday of each month throughout 2026, where we’ll answer your questions for the second half of the show. We’ll then post the video the following Friday afternoon (note: we’re running a day late this week and next because of some international travel, so videos will be available on Saturday instead of Friday).

Our first conversation of the year was a heavy one. We mourned the senseless, unjustified killing of Renee Good by and ICE agent in Minneapolis, noting that the chain of events that lead to her death is anchored in Trump’s racist lies about Somali immigrants. And we also warned that the $170 billion of our tax dollars that ICE received to dramatically expand operations on U.S. soil in 2026 will mean that this lie-fueled violence is likely coming to a community near you this year. We also saluted the Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for courageous calling out the lies about both the situation in the city and about the circumstances of Good’s killing; the courageous clergy such as Rev. Angela Denker who are speaking out; and the everyday citizens who are standing up. We wrap by noting that Christian faithfulness in this regime will mean taking risks for justice and truth in 2026.

