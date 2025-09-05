We love your comments. In fact, we led off our discussion by sharing our reflections on one particular comment.

Robby shared,

[This person was] finding themselves feeling a little jaded by the constant, “You won't believe what just happened now.” And same thing, day after day, after day—kind of a Groundhog Day experience, and worried about getting caught up in the negativity, not being able to think about: What do we do? How can we manage the chaos? How can we manage our own responses to it, and try to get to do something productive in the meantime?

So we each shared how we approach our obligation to tell the truth—which necessarily involves a lot of “doom and gloom”—with the equally urgent call to hope and resilience.

We do these live episodes once a month, and the best part for us as hosts is interacting with you in real time.

So we devote about half the episode to answering your questions.

We’re curious: How do you resist feeling jaded when there’s so much bad news? How are you cultivating hope and resilience? Let us know in the comments.

Leave a comment

Share

From Diana

This is the only book taking on Christian Nationalism that will make you laugh. Maybe that’s our best tool in this fight.

From Robby

I’m highlighting the ways that small Indie bookstores are standing their ground, fighting against tyranny, and doing their part to stand up for the vulnerable and protect democracy.

From Kristin

Here’s my endorsement: This is the book I have been waiting for. Every page, every sentence imparts uncommon wisdom for such a time as this. Sparingly written yet conveying remarkable historical and theological depth, this is a book every Christian should read and reread, now and in the days ahead. An invaluable gift to the twenty-first-century church.

From Jemar

If you wanted to know how deeply racism and sexism still run in America, look no further than this number: 319,000. That’s how many Black women have lost their their jobs in half a year. Every time this nation’s democracy has cracked, Black women have often felt the break first, long before the damage reached everyone else.