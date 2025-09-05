We love your comments. In fact, we led off our discussion by sharing our reflections on one particular comment.
Robby shared,
[This person was] finding themselves feeling a little jaded by the constant, “You won't believe what just happened now.”
And same thing, day after day, after day—kind of a Groundhog Day experience, and worried about getting caught up in the negativity, not being able to think about: What do we do?
How can we manage the chaos?
How can we manage our own responses to it, and try to get to do something productive in the meantime?
So we each shared how we approach our obligation to tell the truth—which necessarily involves a lot of “doom and gloom”—with the equally urgent call to hope and resilience.
We do these live episodes once a month, and the best part for us as hosts is interacting with you in real time.
So we devote about half the episode to answering your questions.
We’re curious: How do you resist feeling jaded when there’s so much bad news? How are you cultivating hope and resilience? Let us know in the comments.
From Diana
This is the only book taking on Christian Nationalism that will make you laugh. Maybe that’s our best tool in this fight.
From Robby
I’m highlighting the ways that small Indie bookstores are standing their ground, fighting against tyranny, and doing their part to stand up for the vulnerable and protect democracy.
From Kristin
Here’s my endorsement: This is the book I have been waiting for. Every page, every sentence imparts uncommon wisdom for such a time as this. Sparingly written yet conveying remarkable historical and theological depth, this is a book every Christian should read and reread, now and in the days ahead. An invaluable gift to the twenty-first-century church.
From Jemar
If you wanted to know how deeply racism and sexism still run in America, look no further than this number: 319,000. That’s how many Black women have lost their their jobs in half a year. Every time this nation’s democracy has cracked, Black women have often felt the break first, long before the damage reached everyone else.
I listened to The Convocation Unscripted yesterday afternoon and was gratified that I am not alone in my frustration, sometimes fear, and finding a way forward that is productive and generative. I see resilience and hope in community, and mostly this happens in small ways. Big, malevolent things come at me/us, I/we respond with small acts of resistance, prayer, sermons, marches. I garner hope in small acts.
I have a prayer group that meets weekly for 15 minutes on Zoom to pray for our country. It is so good to gather in solidarity, resistance, and prayer. I offer an opening and closing reading, some of which I get from The Cottage emails and Steve Garnaas-Holmes' poems.
I am grateful for this community and the work that you do.
I appreciated the podcast yesterday
I find it hard to find many people willing to talk about the present delemma
It’s almost like cognitive dissonance ( nothing wrong here everything is fine) but it’s not fine it’s messed up and similar to pre war2
Yes depressing but at least I had 4 people willing to discuss and bring this out of the shadow of denials out there
I won’t criticize your efforts because there are not that many people doing what you’re doing that I know of anyway
Thankyou🙏👍🥰