The Convocation

Discussion about this post

Courtenay
21h

I listened to The Convocation Unscripted yesterday afternoon and was gratified that I am not alone in my frustration, sometimes fear, and finding a way forward that is productive and generative. I see resilience and hope in community, and mostly this happens in small ways. Big, malevolent things come at me/us, I/we respond with small acts of resistance, prayer, sermons, marches. I garner hope in small acts.

I have a prayer group that meets weekly for 15 minutes on Zoom to pray for our country. It is so good to gather in solidarity, resistance, and prayer. I offer an opening and closing reading, some of which I get from The Cottage emails and Steve Garnaas-Holmes' poems.

I am grateful for this community and the work that you do.

Carol
21h

I appreciated the podcast yesterday

I find it hard to find many people willing to talk about the present delemma

It’s almost like cognitive dissonance ( nothing wrong here everything is fine) but it’s not fine it’s messed up and similar to pre war2

Yes depressing but at least I had 4 people willing to discuss and bring this out of the shadow of denials out there

I won’t criticize your efforts because there are not that many people doing what you’re doing that I know of anyway

Thankyou🙏👍🥰

