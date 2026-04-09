Dear Convocation Unscripted community,

With apologies, due to some unexpected travel among the four of us, we need to postpone our April TCU+LIVE conversation to April 16. We’re sorry about the late notice, but it means that we’ve had some opportunities to spend more time with family over spring breaks, which feels important in these days. We’ll miss being in conversation with each other and with you all today, but we’ll look forward to connecting next week.

Registration for the next Convocation+LIVE

You’re invited! Come join The Convocation Unscripted team for our monthly LIVE webinar, where we’ll discuss the ongoing threats to our democracy, bringing our combined expertise in religion, history, and politics to the discussion. We hope you can join us LIVE on April 16 at 5:00 PM ET. It’s free, but you’ll need to register below to receive the Zoom link.

If you haven’t joined us before, this is a chance to ask us your questions directly and connect with a warm and encouraging community in the chat.

Register for TCU+LIVE

In the meantime, we’re sharing our most recent episode and some recent writing from each of us. Thanks for understanding!

Robby, Diana, Jemar, and Kristin

ICYMI, Our Most Recent Episode

On this episode, the Convocation team talks about the large new survey by PRRI that demonstrates that most Americans want a more humane approach to immigration policy and do not support indiscriminate mass deportation, the construction of concentration camps on U.S. soil, and the increasingly aggressive and violent tactics of ICE. Jemar gives a preview of his new short documentary, “Jesus Was a Migrant.” For the film, he traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border to examine the theological crisis at the heart of American Christianity — and what it means when a nation built on faith turns its back on the most vulnerable. We wrap with theological reflections about the abandonment of any pretense of trying to make government humane by this administration in both domestic and foreign policy.

Share

The Latest from TCU Team

How You Can Support Our Work

The Convocation Unscripted is FREE, but you can support us by becoming paid subscribers to our individual publications:

The Cottage - Diana Butler Bass

Du Mez Connections - Kristin Du Mez

Redeeming Democracy - Robby Jones

Footnotes - Jemar Tisby