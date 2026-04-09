The Convocation Unscripted

The Convocation Unscripted

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Lori Z.'s avatar
Lori Z.
1d

Done! Done! and Done!

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CC's avatar
CC
2dEdited

Done!

And I pre-ordered your books Jemar, Kristin, and Robbie. That will be my fall and winter reading.

I’ve been reading your book, Diana, since November. 😁

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