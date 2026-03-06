The Convocation Unscripted

Discussion about this post

Cheryl Palmer
2d

Appreciated the discussion about Armageddon, etc. I find all of this troubling in the sense of some in the military framing the war with Iran as a holy war. The glee Hegseth had about the killing of people was horrifying and Trump is so detached from human suffering, I feel like he has no hesitation about inflicting pain.

Blanca
3d

About the Texas primary, I’d like to chime in about my vote choice. In”normal” time if that ever existed, I’d vote for Ms. Crockette, no question because I think she’s done the work and has the voice we need in Texas. But the reality is that our democracy is on the line and we need a BLUE Texas! There’s a portion of our electorate that will not vote for a black woman, that’s our state’s racist reality. I know that, we all know it. Talarico fits their bill so he’s the ideal candidate. I don’t want to fight that battle again because we are drowning. I pray that we get a win.

