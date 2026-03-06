TCU+LIVE: Pete Hegseth's Christian Nationalism and the War in Iran
Thanks to the nearly 300 subscribers who joined us for the live webinar last night!
In this TCU+LIVE conversation, we covered a lot of ground. We opened with the significance of Trump’s falling favorability numbers in a brand new PRRI survey, especially among white non-evangelical Protestants and Latino Protestants. We also talked about Pete Hegseth’s dangerous commitments to Christian Nationalism and how it is entangled in the War in Iran—noting that the story is much more complex than some of the viral hot takes circulating on social media. For the theology nerds, we unpack the critical differences between “seven mountains mandate” dominionism and premillennial dispensationalism (but we don’t get too far into the weeds!). We also spent the latter half of the show answering listeners’ insightful questions. Thanks so much for all of you who posted, and if we didn’t get to your question, we’ll hope to next time.
Appreciated the discussion about Armageddon, etc. I find all of this troubling in the sense of some in the military framing the war with Iran as a holy war. The glee Hegseth had about the killing of people was horrifying and Trump is so detached from human suffering, I feel like he has no hesitation about inflicting pain.
About the Texas primary, I’d like to chime in about my vote choice. In”normal” time if that ever existed, I’d vote for Ms. Crockette, no question because I think she’s done the work and has the voice we need in Texas. But the reality is that our democracy is on the line and we need a BLUE Texas! There’s a portion of our electorate that will not vote for a black woman, that’s our state’s racist reality. I know that, we all know it. Talarico fits their bill so he’s the ideal candidate. I don’t want to fight that battle again because we are drowning. I pray that we get a win.