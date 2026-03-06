Thanks to the nearly 300 subscribers who joined us for the live webinar last night!

In this TCU+LIVE conversation, we covered a lot of ground. We opened with the significance of Trump’s falling favorability numbers in a brand new PRRI survey, especially among white non-evangelical Protestants and Latino Protestants. We also talked about Pete Hegseth’s dangerous commitments to Christian Nationalism and how it is entangled in the War in Iran—noting that the story is much more complex than some of the viral hot takes circulating on social media. For the theology nerds, we unpack the critical differences between “seven mountains mandate” dominionism and premillennial dispensationalism (but we don’t get too far into the weeds!). We also spent the latter half of the show answering listeners’ insightful questions. Thanks so much for all of you who posted, and if we didn’t get to your question, we’ll hope to next time.

Share

The Latest from TCU Team

How You Can Support Our Work

Many of you have asked how you can support our work, especially in these challenging days. The Convocation Unscripted is FREE, but you can support us by becoming paid subscribers to our individual publications:

The Cottage - Diana Butler Bass

Subscribe to Diana's Substack

White Too Long - Robby Jones

Subscribe to Robby's Substack

Du Mez Connections - Kristin Du Mez

Subscribe to Kristin's Substack

Footnotes - Jemar Tisby

Subscribe to Jemar's Substack