Thank you Nathan Krauss, Sean W Mucci, Candace Adams, JMull, Lori Lawrence, and many others for tuning into our live video yesterday afternoon!

This month, we conducted an experiment to increase the visibility of our monthly live conversation—streaming it simultaneously here at The Convocation Unscripted and to each of our individual Substack newsletters. We’re still working out the tech bugs, but we managed to get it streamed to Kristin’s and Jemar’s pages, but not Robby’s or Diana’s. No matter what, you’ll be able to tune in here, but next month we’ll try to get it live on all five platforms.

Speaking of the schedule ahead, we’re going to take the next two weeks off from the podcast to rest ahead of a busy fall, but MARK YOUR CALENDARS: We’ll be back with you LIVE on September 3rd at 5pm ET. And in the meantime, we’ll post some past episodes you may have missed.

Now, on to this week’s recording.

In this TCU+LIVE episode, the Convocation Unscripted team talked about the challenges of finding rest amid the ongoing assaults on our democracy and American decency--from the $100 billion spent on the unjust and unnecessary war in Iran to $20 million for new “shock gloves” that will be issued to ICE agents across the country, which are exactly what they sound like. Diana reminded everyone of the power of beauty and poetry, even--and especially--when they feel dissonant against the destructive background noise. Thanks to all the live subscribers who joined us with insightful questions, which lead us to wrap the conversation about the importance of building local community and connections in these critical months ahead of the challenging midterm elections.

The Latest from Team TCU

How You Can Support Our Work

Many of you have asked how you can support our work, especially in these challenging days. One of the best ways you can support our work is by buying our books—especially pre-ordering new books (Kristin and Robby both have books coming out in September).

You can order books from The Convocation Unscripted podcast team at a curated bookshelf on Bookshop.com. (Note: If you purchase from the links below, a portion of your purchase goes to support this newsletter).

Browse TCU Bookshelf

Here’s the latest book from each of us: