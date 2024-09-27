Welcome to the next edition of The Convocation Digest, which brings into one place a collection of the best writing from each of our Substack newsletters (and occasional guest posts from other writers in our orbit):

And be sure to tune in to The Convocation Unscripted—a biweekly, freewheeling conversation between the four of us. You can watch on YouTube or listen on Apple podcasts.

Warmly,

Jemar, Diana, Kristin, and Robby

From Jemar

The Spirit of Justice Video Essay. In this first-ever video essay by Jemar, he guides you through four virtues you need to engage in justice work with resilience and effectiveness. Filled with the true stories of historical figures such as Sister Thea Bowman, Fannie Lou Hamer, and Charles Hamilton Houston, you will be motivated and inspired to continue the journey of justice today.

From Kristin

With an assist from Holly Berkley Fletcher, Kristin reflected on the Test of Faith Summit that all four of us attended last week at Georgetown.

Yesterday was the release day for Kristin’s documentary inspired by the last chapter of Jesus and John Wayne. Drawing a direct connection between the abuse scandal in evangelical churches and the Christian nationalist agenda, For Our Daughters is now streaming for free on YouTube and Kinema. For more information and resources, click here. And click below to watch this moving documentary.

From Diana

Over at The Cottage, Diana called for her readers to call swing state friends and adopt a swing state church to encourage them to persist in courage and clarity in these weeks before the election. She hopes Convocation readers will take up the challenge!

And, in an off-beat reflection, she ponders a much-misused Christian nationalist favorite text -- Proverbs 31 -- along with "glamorous" misogyny, the Real Housewives series, and this election.

From Robby

At White Too Long, Robby recently shared an in-depth interview he did with Chauncey DeVega at Salon about Trump’s authoritarian hold on his white Christian supporters. Marshaling data from PRRI’s recent Religion and Authoritarianism Survey, he argues, “At root, Trump’s appeal to white Christians is not his values, but his value for achieving their Christian nationalist ends.”

Share

Be sure to subscribe to The Convocation Unscripted — Now on YouTube and Apple Podcasts

Here’s our latest…

You can subscribe to The Convocation Unscripted on YouTube or Apple podcasts to get new episodes automatically delivered as they drop.

The Convocation Unscripted-Apple Podcast

The Convocation Unscripted-YouTube