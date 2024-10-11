Welcome to the next edition of The Convocation Digest, which brings into one place a collection of the best writing from each of our Substack newsletters (and occasional guest posts from other writers in our orbit):

And be sure to tune in to The Convocation Unscripted—a biweekly, freewheeling conversation between the four of us. You can watch on YouTube or listen on Apple podcasts.

And ICYMI, The Convocation Unscripted is hitting the road—with upcoming events in Greensboro, NC (10/13) and Tempe, AZ (10/20). If you’re in those areas, I hope you’ll join us and please help us spread the word to any friends you may have there.

The event is FREE (and the first 160 people in the door get a free book), but registration is required to ensure a seat. Click the button below to register.

Register for F&D Tour Greensboro

Register for F&D Tour Tempe

Share

Warmly,

Diana, Kristin, Robby, and Jemar

Share

From Robby

Robby recently participated in an in-depth interview with Chauncey DeVega at Salon about Trump’s authoritarian hold on his white Christian supporters, especially down the home stretch of the presidential election.

Robby is also sharing an explainer video that he made with The Atlantic in 2016 after the publication of his book The End of White Christian America, about how the changing demographics in the country set the stage for the “great white Christian freak out” and the rise of Donald Trump. It has been viewed 1.2 million times over the past eight years.

From Jemar

In a recent talk Jemar gave, the group enthusiastically responded to a point he made about multiracial churches not being multicultural. That is, they have different “hues in the pews” but still cater to white cultural norms and standards. He breaks down why that is in this article and some pitfalls for churches to avoid in their journey toward greater racial and ethnic diversity.

From Kristin

Reflecting on the initial response to her film For Our Daughters, Kristin considers how abuse reform isn’t going to come from the top down. If there’s a chance for change, it’s going to have to come from a grassroots movement—something that will only happen if each of us steps up to the plate.

With less than a month before the election, Kristin also draws attention to solidifying alliances between TheoBros, TechBros, and Trump’s inner circle. The mainstream media is figuring this out far too late, but this is something we should all be paying attention to.

From Diana

Diana went back to an older piece -- from January 2024 -- about how some Christians can support Donald Trump. She didn't understand then. And, all these months later, she still doesn't.

Share

Be sure to subscribe to The Convocation Unscripted — Now on YouTube and Apple Podcasts

Here’s our latest…

You can subscribe to The Convocation Unscripted on YouTube or Apple podcasts to get new episodes automatically delivered as they drop.

The Convocation Unscripted-Apple Podcast

The Convocation Unscripted-YouTube