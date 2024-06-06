We have been thrilled to see the outpouring of interest in The Convocation since our launch last week. As a reminder, here’s what you can expect from this unique Substack magazine and podcast.

We will publish weekly on Thursdays. One week (this week!), we’ll publish The Convocation Digest, which brings into one place a collection of the best writing from each of our Substack newsletters (and occasional guest posts from other writers in our orbit):

On the alternating week, we’ll share The Convocation Unscripted, a video podcast featuring the four of us in a free-wheeling conversation about the latest at the intersection of religion, history, and politics. ICYMI, we’ve included a link to last week’s episode [S1E2] below.

Welcome to The Convocation. We hope you enjoy it and invite you to share it with folks in your circles.

Warmly,

Diana, Kristin, Robby, and Jemar

From Robby

Robby reflects on House Speaker Mike Johnson’s claim that Trump has become not just a candidate but a symbol. He dusts off his copy of Emile Durkheim’s Elementary Form of Religious Life to show how Trump has become a totem for his MAGA followers and why this is so dangerous for democracy.

Golden Statue of Donald Trump, seen at CPAC Conference in Orlando, FL, in 2019. Associated Press, used with permission.

Speaking of Mike Johnson, here is Robby’s take on Johnson as “white Christian nationalism in a tailored suit.”

From Kristin

Kristin interviews Gionathan Lo Mascolo on the Christian Right in Europe, reminding us that the rise of Christian nationalism in the United States is part of (and contributing to) a global phenomenon.

Gionathan Lo Mascolo, photo courtesy of SPEAR Project.

In this piece posted before the news of the Trump verdict, Kristin takes a longer and more sobering perspective on the months ahead, remembering that “the church is called to love, not to seize power.”

From Diana

This week, Diana Butler Bass shares two posts. The first is Bad History, an essay on the relationship between evangelical history and Christian nationalism. It originally appeared in September 2022—and its analysis remains fresh and important.

The second is from her Sunday Musings series on gospel stories, a reflection called Jesus the Rule Breaker. In it, she asks when—or when not—Christians can break laws and rules.

From Jemar

Reflecting on the challenging state of our current political climate, Jemar asks, “Can we give ourselves permission to feel relief, even hope?”

ICYMI: The Convocation Unscripted Podcast: Trump is a Convicted Felon. Now What?

The four of us came together last week for a special impromptu edition of our new video podcast, “The Convocation Unscripted,” where we talked about Trump’s historic criminal conviction and its implications for the presidential election, his support among his white evangelical Christian base, and the future. Tune in below.

