Thanks so much to the nearly 5,000 of you who have joined The Convocation since our launch just two weeks ago. As a reminder, here’s our Thursday publishing rhythm. One week (this week!), we’ll publish The Convocation Digest, which brings into one place a collection of the best writing from each of our Substack newsletters (and occasional guest posts from other writers in our orbit):

On the alternating week, we’ll share The Convocation Unscripted, a video podcast featuring the four of us in a free-wheeling conversation about the latest at the intersection of religion, history, and politics. Scroll down to see the latest episode: “When Your Religion Cancels You.”

Warmly,

Jemar, Diana, Kristin, and Robby

Share

From Jemar

I wrote several articles about Juneteenth this year, and this was my most popular. Juneteenth 2024 has passed, and yet we should remember this nation’s racial history year-round.

Even as we commemorated Juneteenth this week, we still haven’t repaired the wounds of centuries of economic exploitation of enslaved Black people and their descendants. What meager efforts have been initiators are now being attacked by far-right groups.

From Diana

The new PRRI report on Confederate memorials and inclusive public spaces inspired my piece on the "empty altars" in our communal landscapes.

And the Alito flag flap and subsequent tapes of Mrs. Alito brought to mind the scriptures that shape our lives.

From Kristin

When it comes to evangelical masculinity, what’s old is new again, but this time around things are crasser, more misogynistic, and more overtly Christian nationalist. The next Promise Keeper’s rally, “Daring Faith,” promises to be a wild one. Mark Driscoll is back at it as well. For how that’s going, see this:

From Robby

Juneteenth, now a federal holiday, is my birthday. But how should white people celebrate? Drawing on the Jewish High Holidays and an insight from my friend Rev. Jacqui Lewis, I propose that the period of 15 days between Juneteenth and Independence Day could function as an enduring season of critical patriotism for our time.

And here’s a related piece from the archives (one of my most read columns) about the dialectical relationship between “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Share

ICYMI: The Convocation Unscripted Podcast—When Your Religion Cancels You

This week at The Convocation Unscripted, Diana Butler Bass co-hosts a conversation with Kristin Du Mez, Robert P. Jones, and Jemar Tisby, PhD about the bewildering and painful experience so many have had when a congregation or denomination declares there is no longer any place for them because of their beliefs or identity—or even their questions. We talk about our own reasons for staying, the challenging but rewarding journey through the wilderness after leaving, and the possibilities of finding another spiritual home.

Share