From Diana

On Sunday, following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Diana reflected on gestures of defiance as she considered the difference between closed fists and open hands. What have history and Harriet Tubman got to do with now?

And, when Mary Trump called the Trump-Vance duo the "the most anti-woman ticket in history," Diana returned to her 2023 essay on Christian Nationalism, patriarchy, and the long white evangelical backlash against women in this well-received post, "The Girls are Not Okay."

From Kristin

In “Dropping the Mask,” Kristin gives an overview of Christian nationalist alliances and agendas coalescing inside the Republican Party and notes a shift in tone as more politicians and faith leaders no longer feel a need to hide their nativism, misogyny, antisemitism, and authoritarianism. It’s a troubling read, but it’s critical that we know what we’re up against.

She also offers a reflection on the assassination attempt of July 13 in her post “Remember These Things,” and drawing on Timothy Snyder, considers what we need to do in the coming weeks and months.

From Robby

Robby addressed J.D. Vance’s hypocritical and baseless claims that Biden was responsible for creating an atmosphere of violence that made the assassination attempt on Trump more likely. Drawing on data from an ABC News investigation and PRRI polling, he shows that the patterns are crystal clear: the evidence demonstrates that the real threat of political violence is from Trump’s MAGA campaign. He argues that we can't let political violence be used to silence concerns about democracy and rising political violence. Calling out threats to democracy is not inciting violence; rather, it's an act of patriotism that invites our fellow citizens to protect a society that ensures pluralism, equality, and security for all.

In a post from last fall, Robby also analyzed the dehumanizing and violent rhetoric Trump regularly deploys at his rally, including some literally ripped straight from the pages of Mein Kampf.

From Jemar

Jemar shares his reflections on three implications of Trump announcing J.D. Vance as his pick for vice president.

ICYMI: The Convocation Unscripted Podcast—Project 2025 and “Government Schools”

The State Superintendent of Oklahoma announced a plan to overhaul the social studies curriculum in the state. He named some members of the Executive Review Committee which included: David Barton, Dennis Prager, Kevin Roberts (president of the Heritage Foundation), and Steve Deace. These men are not committed to historical truth-telling as much as propagandists pushing the idea of a “Christian America.”

We also discuss Project 2025. It’s finally hitting the mainstream, even though we and others have been warning about it for far longer. What is it, and why does it pose a threat long before and after the November 2024 election?

Click below to watch our conversation.

