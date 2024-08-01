Welcome to the next edition of The Convocation Digest, which brings into one place a collection of the best writing from each of our Substack newsletters (and occasional guest posts from other writers in our orbit):

From Kristin

Kristin spent much of the past two weeks in the wilderness without cell service or internet, but before she left, she posted some words of encouragement when things were looking especially bleak in light of Biden’s debate performance, the Trump assassination attempt, and what we witnessed at the RNC. There was so much time still before the election, so much could change, and so much to do.

The next several days bore this out. So much changed in so little time. In her latest post, she reflects on the new state of affairs and includes an extended interview she gave on Project 2025 and Christian nationalism, and what’s at stake for the future of democracy.

Check out Kristin’s interview with Michel Martin. It aired Monday on CNN and PBS, and you can watch here:

From Robby

One piece of big news this week was Trump’s disavowal of Project 2025, the authoritarian blueprint and playbook for the next Trump administration developed by the Heritage Foundation. This week, Trump officially disavowed Project 2025, but it’s clear that he doesn’t reject its nostalgic vision of a white Christian America. Robby notes that the most disturbing thing about Project 2025 isn’t its extreme policy and political recommendations but the way it marshals Christian nationalist commitments to distort, beyond all recognition, fundamental American values like life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Monday night, Robby was also back on The ReidOut with Joy Reid on MSNBC for a segment entitled, “Project 2025 Exposed: The Trump Allies Seeking a Christian Nationalist Coup.” Click the image below to watch the 6-minute segment.

From Jemar

Kamala Harris is poised to make history as the first Black and South Asian woman to be the presidential nominee of a major party. But her political achievements were made possible by women such as Shirley Chisholm. In this post, Jemar gives a brief introduction to the pathbreaking Black woman politician. Chisholm is just one of dozens of Black women profiled in Jemar's forthcoming book The Spirit of Justice.

From Diana

Since Diana wrote a book on gratitude, she couldn't help but notice when JD Vance attacked Kamala Harris as an ingrate. As it happens, MAGA and Christian Nationalism have a very particular view of gratefulness -- an idea that is central to their politics.

And, because she is getting away from everything in the Wyoming wilderness for the next two weeks, Diana posted some pictures and poems from the mountains at The Cottage. She invites folks here at the Convocation to enjoy them, too -- and take a visual mini-retreat from all the political stress. We all need a break sometimes!

ICYMI: The Convocation Unscripted Podcast—The Republican Carnival and the Harris Launch

We opened the latest Convocation Unscripted conversation by holding space to say the name of Sonya Massey, the African American woman who called the police for help but was senselessly and callously killed by a white officer in her own home in Springfield, Illinois. We also talked about the weird vibe at the Republican National Convention, and how its carnivalesque atmosphere (e.g., ex-professional wrestler Hulk Hogan introducing Donald Trump), with its mix of spectacle and transgression, undermined the norms and civic virtues that are important to a healthy democracy. Finally, we talked about the example of selflessness and patriotism Biden exhibited in stepping down to allow Harris to rise.

