The Convocation Digest [1:7]: New thoughts on White Christian Nationalism, Mainline Protestantism, Basham's Book, and Evangelicals for Harris
The Cottage by Diana Butler Bass;
Du Mez CONNECTIONS by Kristin Du Mez; and
From Robby
Robby flagged that it is one month from the publication of paperback edition of his New York Time bestselling book, The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future. The paperback edition contains a new Afterword with his reflections (and new data!) on how today’s white Christian Nationalist movement has roots reaching back to the Christian “Doctrine of Discovery” and the European colonizing impulse. He also has an exclusive deal for readers.
Robby is also sharing one of his most popular posts from the White Too Long archives. In this piece from last summer, he considers the conventional wisdom, at least in white Christian circles, that upstanding white churches safeguard democracy. But today, he finds that studies that trace anti-democratic sentiment to its source indicate that these threats may be coming from inside houses of worship.
From Diana
Diana is the Convocation's resident mainline Protestant -- and after listening to yet another Morning Joe report on Wednesday about Trump and evangelicals she just had to say something about the media's myopic coverage of American Christianity.
From Kristin
Kristin reflected on the meaning of truth from Christians who seem to have jettisoned all epistemological integrity even though they spend decades talking about the importance of truth. She cites Megan Basham’s new and much-criticized book which is full of inaccuracies and mischaracterizations—including of Kristin! Read her reflections below.
With the Olympics wrapping up, she also wrote about how Simone Biles’s resilience and redemption went far beyond what she accomplished in the gym. For those not familiar with Biles’s backstory, you may be surprised by her connections with Rachael Denhollander, and with both women’s attempts to hold not just perpetrators of abuse accountable, but also bystanders and enablers of abuse.)
From Jemar
Jemar spoke during the Evangelicals for Harris event. From the moment it was announced, online far-right provocateurs got busy denouncing the participants as “baby killers” and more epithets. Nevertheless, the participants persisted in defending faith and democracy. Jemar spoke about the difference between a “thin” and a “thick” political theology. He posted his remarks here…
I listened and have a couple of comments. One from the show and one related to the election, but not your topics. Both about connection and belonging.
The dialogue about young people being attracted to Walz. This group experienced technology and covid. They have working parents and limited access to their attention. Technology new and appealing, no one knew what it does to brains. Especially developing brains. If you are developmentally neglected, your relational skills stunted, a guy like Walz is going to be very attractive. Walz super power is seeing who he's with. They are craving being seen. And cared for and about.
The other comment is also about connection. I watched a documentary a couple of weeks ago called Against All Enemies. Basically it's about US Veterans who are being sought out and organized. When individuals were interviewed what I kept hearing was, they had that sense of purpose they had in their military deployment. They missed the connection, community and purpose going to war provides. A group of guys is filling an empty space, a need God has put in us, but confusing their common sense. If you haven't read Tribe by Sebastian Junger, highly suggest. He started talking about the community issue with this cohort in 2016.