Welcome to the next edition of The Convocation Digest, which brings into one place a collection of the best writing from each of our Substack newsletters (and occasional guest posts from other writers in our orbit):

And be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to watch our video podcast, The Convocation Unscripted.

Warmly,

Jemar, Diana Kristin, and Robby

From Robby

Robby flagged that it is one month from the publication of paperback edition of his New York Time bestselling book, The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future. The paperback edition contains a new Afterword with his reflections (and new data!) on how today’s white Christian Nationalist movement has roots reaching back to the Christian “Doctrine of Discovery” and the European colonizing impulse. He also has an exclusive deal for readers.

Robby is also sharing one of his most popular posts from the White Too Long archives. In this piece from last summer, he considers the conventional wisdom, at least in white Christian circles, that upstanding white churches safeguard democracy. But today, he finds that studies that trace anti-democratic sentiment to its source indicate that these threats may be coming from inside houses of worship.

From Diana

Diana is the Convocation's resident mainline Protestant -- and after listening to yet another Morning Joe report on Wednesday about Trump and evangelicals she just had to say something about the media's myopic coverage of American Christianity.

From Kristin

Kristin reflected on the meaning of truth from Christians who seem to have jettisoned all epistemological integrity even though they spend decades talking about the importance of truth. She cites Megan Basham’s new and much-criticized book which is full of inaccuracies and mischaracterizations—including of Kristin! Read her reflections below.

With the Olympics wrapping up, she also wrote about how Simone Biles’s resilience and redemption went far beyond what she accomplished in the gym. For those not familiar with Biles’s backstory, you may be surprised by her connections with Rachael Denhollander, and with both women’s attempts to hold not just perpetrators of abuse accountable, but also bystanders and enablers of abuse.)

From Jemar

Jemar spoke during the Evangelicals for Harris event. From the moment it was announced, online far-right provocateurs got busy denouncing the participants as “baby killers” and more epithets. Nevertheless, the participants persisted in defending faith and democracy. Jemar spoke about the difference between a “thin” and a “thick” political theology. He posted his remarks here…

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to watch our video podcasts.

YouTube Channel