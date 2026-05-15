The Convocation Unscripted

The Convocation Unscripted

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Dr. Karen Stafford's avatar
Dr. Karen Stafford
3d

Robby is brave.

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Lori Z.'s avatar
Lori Z.
3d

Great show today. Still wondering why Kristen drove but...

Bravo to Jemar for Selma.

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