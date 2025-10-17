The Good News Episode: Defenders of Democracy are Finding Their Footing
PLUS, the latest writing from Jemar, Diana, Robby, and Kristin
This week, we spent most of the show talking about some important signs that the resistance to Trump’s authoritarianism is finding its feet. This week MIT and eight other universities stood together and refused to sign agreements to allow the Trump administration control over their admissions, research, and teaching in exchange for preferential treatment in disbursement of government research funding. Over at the Department of Defense, all five major broadcast news organizations—including Pete Hegseth’s previous home Fox News (must have been awkward!)—refused to sign a document that would give the government control over stories they wrote about the military and DOD. While their reporters were required to turn in their security badges, they vowed to continued their critical reporting from outside the building. There continues, of course, to be some disturbing news, such as the chilling racist, homophobic, sexually violent, and antisemitic language uncovered among a large, ongoing Young Republicans’ private group chat. We wrapped by talking about the importance of the upcoming No Kings rallies scheduled all over the country.
I love watching these sessions.
I am an ELCA member who has been helping facilitate a six week session on an ELCA Social Statement on Faith and Civic Life voted on favorably at the national assembly this year. We have had amazing discussions. We are small congregation that has been reaching out for many years to our surrounding community and providing support to refugees and our unhoused neighbors.
Keep up the good work!
And tomorrow this gray haired granny will be participating in her first ever protest demonstration - No Kings!
My dad is 86 and in decline. He loves your discussions and really looks forward to them. I forward him everyone’s newsletters, and he always wants to talk about them.