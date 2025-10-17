The Convocation

MBT Granny
8d

I love watching these sessions.

I am an ELCA member who has been helping facilitate a six week session on an ELCA Social Statement on Faith and Civic Life voted on favorably at the national assembly this year. We have had amazing discussions. We are small congregation that has been reaching out for many years to our surrounding community and providing support to refugees and our unhoused neighbors.

Keep up the good work!

And tomorrow this gray haired granny will be participating in her first ever protest demonstration - No Kings!

Jennifer Hixson
4d

My dad is 86 and in decline. He loves your discussions and really looks forward to them. I forward him everyone’s newsletters, and he always wants to talk about them.

