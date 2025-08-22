The Convocation

The Convocation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed Bryant's avatar
Ed Bryant
6d

Another great conversation. I truly appreciate each of you. Something that wasn't mentioned about the high likelihood of the Regime sending troops to other cities is that the next cities will most likely be cities controlled by Mayors of color. I am afraid that my hometown of Memphis may be on the shortlist.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charles Meadows's avatar
Charles Meadows
6d

Great session folks. I think Gideon Strauss posted a week or so about fascism running its course, and whether we've already started the process. Diana it fits your Isaiah 55 quote - and it may be a generation or more before we do see this for what it is. I think many of us will quote Philemon 1:4 thinking of you all!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert P. Jones
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture