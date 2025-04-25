First, we want to mark a milestone. The Convocation Unscripted has reached 10,000 subscribers. Thanks to you all for watching, listening, and reading. If you have a friend or family member who might like to join us on this journey, please take a moment to share this newsletter. A reminder: In addition to this newsletter on Substack, you can also subscribe directly to our YouTube Channel and our podcast.

And mark your calendars. The Convocation Unscripted team will be hosting our TCU+LIVE webinar next Wednesday, April 30 (note date change), at 5pm ET, where we’ll discuss Trump’s first 100 days and take your questions. Registration link will be sent out on Monday.

On our latest episode, the Convocation Unscripted team reflects on Pope Francis's impact on the Catholic Church and the world. We talk about Francis's unconventional approach to the papacy, including his choice of name, simple lifestyle, and compassionate focus on the poor and marginalized. And we highlight his efforts to make the Church more inclusive, particularly towards LGBTQ+ individuals and immigrants. In the second half of the conversation, the team draws attention to a DOJ press release summarizing the first meeting of the Trump's Anti-Christian Bias Task Force, arguing that it misrepresents Christianity and distorts facts to claim persecution. We analyze specific examples from the press release, such as fines against Christian universities for lying to students or failing to report sexual assaults, which are distorted and presented as anti-Christian bias.

The Latest from The Convocation Unscripted Team