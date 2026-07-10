The Mainstreaming of Doug Wilson, Self-Described Christian Deceiver
Plus the latest from the Convocation Unscripted team.
This week, we reflect on the anticlimactic America250 celebrations in Washington, DC, and around the country. We also talked about the tragic, suspicious death of African American 18-year-old Nolan Xavier Wells, whose body was found after he disappeared during a boat trip with a group of white friends on Horn Island over the Fourth of July weekend, and why so many Black Americans are reacting differently than white Americans to this story.
Finally, we talk about the mainstreaming of Doug Wilson, an extremist self-described Christian nationalist who leads a small denomination of churches to which Pete Hegseth belongs. In addition to the openly extremist views he holds about slavery, women, and theocracy, he also explicitly believes that he is justified in misrepresenting his true beliefs when speaking to those outside the Christian fold. In the past year, he’s landed high-profile interviews from CNN, New York Times, and most recently NPR. But his rising influence is mostly due to the failure of mainstream white evangelicalism to defend itself from incursions from the far right. Today, mainstream white evangelical leaders are not only failing to condemn his dangerous, illiberal views, they are inviting him into their circles and joining him on his own platforms. If we needed one more piece of evidence of the complete moral and theological collapse of the white evangelical world, the embrace of Wilson is it.
Thanks for reading The Convocation Unscripted! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
The Latest from Team TCU
How You Can Support Our Work
Many of you have asked how you can support our work, especially in these challenging days. One of the best ways you can support our work is by buying our books—especially pre-ordering new books (Kristin and Robby both have books coming out in September).
You can order books from The Convocation Unscripted podcast team at a curated bookshelf on Bookshop.com. (Note: If you purchase from the links below, a portion of your purchase goes to support this newsletter).
Here’s the latest book from each of us:
Kristin, LIVE LAUGH LOVE: The Secret History of White Christian Women and the World They Made (AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER)
Robby, BACKSLIDE: Reclaiming a Faith and a Nation After the Christian Turn Against Democracy (AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER)
Diana, A Beautiful Year: 52 Meditations on Faith, Wisdom, and Perseverance (WINNER OF THE 2026 WILBUR AWARD)
Jemar, The Spirit of Justice: True Stories of Faith, Race, and Resistance
Convocation Unscripted Team,
This was an excellent conversation and like all of you, I am exhausted and physically getting ill especially from the NPR interview of Doug Wilson. Totally agree with Dr. du Mez that media needs to call Doug Wilson out on “To prevail in conflict is not possible w/o deception”, Absolutely Dr. Du Mez interviews on mainstream media with women who have been abused by these types of authoritarian fundamentalist churches and the trauma they have suffered. I also think Leila Fadel conducted an excellent interview; however, I would have like her to push back on his quote calling the C-word in reference to the progressive author, speaker and public theologian and highly educated and credentialed Nadia Bolz-Weber. Ms. Fadel brought it up and Doug wiggled his way out and she did not get back to that topic and they moved on. Dr. Rev. Nadia Bolz-Weber should have been referenced with all of her credentials.
I agree with the counter point with theological and historical scholars Dr. Tisby suggested. My issue with the Pierce Morgan panel interview is the people on the panel were not scholars and even though they shamed him and made him look stupid; however, viewers need to hear the counter theological and historical scholars. Ruth C
P.S. I am a paid subscriber to Dr. Tisby and currently attending his the Justice Journey and subscriber to The Cottage.
That author list for Five Views on Christian Nationalism is pretty crazy. It is not surprising in view of Wilson's willingness to bear false witness that Canon Press gives it a title that misleadingly implies it is in the venerable series of more balanced books with similar titles published by Zondervan (Four Views on Hell, Three Views on Creation and Evolution, etc.).
I guess Paul Miller is the token opponent of Christian Nationalism, but even he seems quite politically conservative and not averse to the grievance politics of the Christian Right. I will paste a link to my review (4 stars but not 5) of Miller's book, where I even mentioned Doug Wilson:
https://www.amazon.com/portal/customer-reviews/srp/-/RQWG5F1YNF5Z5/