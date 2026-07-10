The Convocation Unscripted

The Convocation Unscripted

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Ruth Cosentino's avatar
Ruth Cosentino
21h

Convocation Unscripted Team,

This was an excellent conversation and like all of you, I am exhausted and physically getting ill especially from the NPR interview of Doug Wilson. Totally agree with Dr. du Mez that media needs to call Doug Wilson out on “To prevail in conflict is not possible w/o deception”, Absolutely Dr. Du Mez interviews on mainstream media with women who have been abused by these types of authoritarian fundamentalist churches and the trauma they have suffered. I also think Leila Fadel conducted an excellent interview; however, I would have like her to push back on his quote calling the C-word in reference to the progressive author, speaker and public theologian and highly educated and credentialed Nadia Bolz-Weber. Ms. Fadel brought it up and Doug wiggled his way out and she did not get back to that topic and they moved on. Dr. Rev. Nadia Bolz-Weber should have been referenced with all of her credentials.

I agree with the counter point with theological and historical scholars Dr. Tisby suggested. My issue with the Pierce Morgan panel interview is the people on the panel were not scholars and even though they shamed him and made him look stupid; however, viewers need to hear the counter theological and historical scholars. Ruth C

P.S. I am a paid subscriber to Dr. Tisby and currently attending his the Justice Journey and subscriber to The Cottage.

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Allan H's avatar
Allan H
5h

That author list for Five Views on Christian Nationalism is pretty crazy. It is not surprising in view of Wilson's willingness to bear false witness that Canon Press gives it a title that misleadingly implies it is in the venerable series of more balanced books with similar titles published by Zondervan (Four Views on Hell, Three Views on Creation and Evolution, etc.).

I guess Paul Miller is the token opponent of Christian Nationalism, but even he seems quite politically conservative and not averse to the grievance politics of the Christian Right. I will paste a link to my review (4 stars but not 5) of Miller's book, where I even mentioned Doug Wilson:

https://www.amazon.com/portal/customer-reviews/srp/-/RQWG5F1YNF5Z5/

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