After a month of heavy travel, the Convocation team was all back together for our live show, which we do the first Thursday of every month. This week—for two weeks in a row—we brought mostly good news to the conversation. We talked about the most important lesson from the blue wave 2025 election results: that an authoritarian future is not inevitable.

Just one year into the Trump presidency, there are signs that everyday Americans are stepping up to say that Trump’s lawlessness, chaos, cruelty, and corruption are not in fact what they want in a president. In Virginia, for example, while 80% of white evangelicals continued to vote Republican, 7% of 2024 Trump voters flipped and supported the democratic candidate for governor, Abigail Spanberger. The exit poll breaks by race and gender showed that majorities of every subgroup voted for Spanberger except white men. Latinos in Virginia and New Jersey, who moved toward Trump in 2024 largely over economic concerns, moved strongly back into the democratic column because of both continued economic stress and objections to ICE and harsh immigration enforcement. And importantly, people participated in the democratic process. Turnout was high for an off-year election, which was conducted freely and fairly. We spent the last half of the call taking questions from the live audience.

Note: Robby wrote a guest essay

this week. It’s here:

Diana's New Book, A Beautiful Year

Finally, The Convocation team congratulates Diana on the publication this week of her new book, A Beautiful Year: 52 Meditations on Faith, Wisdom, and Perseverance—a book for our moment. Although Diana tells us that publisher didn’t plan it, we think it’s providential that the book dropped exactly one year before the critical 2026 mid-term elections. If you’ve asked yourself, “How are we going to get through the next year?” this book can be your sturdy companion.

We encourage you all to buy the book for yourselves or friends and family members today. One quick note about timing: If you think you might want to gift this book later, buy it this week. The first week of sales are vital to a book’s success.

