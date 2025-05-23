The Convocation

Steven Cairns
6m

We truly value your weekly contributions here– and miss y'all when you're not able to do so.

You encourage us all!

Charles Meadows
24m

Great discussion, as always. Some really crazy stuff comes out of Potteiger's church, esp from Josh Haymes on Twitter. Jemar I was just thinking this reminded me of Lerone Martin's book - and then you mentioned it! I'll link this great talk he gave at ND's Cushwa Center a few yrs back. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWbkdo9dJTk

