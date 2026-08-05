The Convocation Unscripted

The Convocation Unscripted

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Susie Richardson's avatar
Susie Richardson
4d

Just checking - does this mean we will not have the live CU tomorrow? Maybe I missed the memo!

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7 replies by Robert P. Jones and others
Carol Ann Chidlaw's avatar
Carol Ann Chidlaw
3d

I tried to listen to this podcast, but like so many others in Substack, it plays back in slow motion, making the speaker sound drugged and sluggish. I can’t figure out why, but I can’t listen to it. Very disappointing.

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