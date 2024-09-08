The Sprit of Justice, Trump and Abortion, and Church Growth - The Convocation Unscripted [S1E9]
Our take on what's happening at the intersection of faith, culture, and politics.
In this installment of The Convocation Unscripted,hosts this “grab bag” episode with , , and . Jemar talks about his new book, The Spirit of Justice: True Stories of Faith, Race, and Resistance, which was just published this week. And Robby gives a preview of his analysis of Christian nationalism in the new Afterword in the paperback edition of The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future, which will be published on Tuesday.
We also talk about Trump’s awkward flip-flops on abortion--which are anything but “pro-life”--but which seem not to matter at all to his white Christian Right base. In the second half of the show, we tackle the disintegration of the “church growth” industry in the wake of the rapid decline of white evangelicals over the past two decades, delve into a 2016 interview J.D. Vance gave about his conversion from evangelicalism to high-brow Catholicism, and flag the growing evidence of Russian money stoking some of the loudest online voices on the right.
Thank you all! So much to think about. Those Vance quotes are very interesting.
Hey y'all, here's a useful summary of some of the Catholic influence on JD Vance: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/influence-austrofascism-on-jd-vance. There're good places to go from there if you're interested in pulling on that thread of reactionary Catholic political theory and the reactionary American right's love of Franco and other dictators. Good stuff but one hell of a rabbit hole.
Also, re: MLMs, there's great popular stuff on the role of religion in MLMs on YouTube.