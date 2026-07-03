The Convocation Unscripted

The Convocation Unscripted

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Lynne's avatar
Lynne
1d

"Come with your despair. Stay for the truth. Grow in community." Thank you.

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Julia Ruggieri's avatar
Julia Ruggieri
1d

Thank you!

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